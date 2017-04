Akshay Kumar bags national award for best actor

more-in

Here is the list of national film awards announced on Friday.

Best Actor: Akshay Kumar for “Rustom”.

Best Feature Film: Marathi film “Kaasav”

Best Actress: C.M. Surabhi for her role in Malayalam film “Minnaminungu-The Firefly”.

Best Director: Rajesh Mapuska for his Marathi film “Ventilator”.

Best Film on Social Issues: Amitabh Bachchan-starrer “Pink”

Best Supporting Actress: Zaira Wasim for "Dangal"

Best Choreography - Raju Sundaram (Janatha Garage)



Best Music - Babu Padmanabha (Alama)



Best Editing - Rameshwar (Ventilator)



Best Production Design - 24



Best Cinematography -Tirru (24)

Best Make-up Artist - MK Ramakrishna

Best Children's Film: “Dhanak”

Popular Film: Telugu movie “Sathamanam Bhavathi”

Best Animation Film: Hindi film "Mahayodha Rama"

Best Stunt Choreography: Peter Hein (Pulimurugan)

Best Child Artist: Adhish Praveen (Kunju Daivam), Saj (Noor Islam), Manohara (Railway Children)

Best Female Playback Singer: Iman Chakraborty for Praktan. Anupam Roy gave the music for the album.

Best Male Playback Singer Sundara Iyer (Joker)

Best Screenplay (Original): Syam Pushkaran (Maheshinte Prathikaram)

Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Krishnaji patel (Dashakriya)

Best Dialogues - Tarun Bhascker (Pelli Choopulu)

Best Special Effects - Shivay

Best Art Director - Amit Ray and Subrata

Special Mention Award - Sonam Kapoor

Special Jury award for Mohanlal for Pulimurugan, Janatha Garage and Munthirivallikal Thalirkkumbol

Best Feature Films in Regional Languages

“Neerja” (Hindi)

Madipur (Tulu)

Joker (Tamil)

Wrongside Raju Gujarati

Pelli Chupulu (Telugu)

Dashakriya (Marathi)

Bisarjan’ (Bengali)

Maheshinte Prathikaram (Malayalam)

Ke Sara Sara (Konkini)

Reservation (Kannada)