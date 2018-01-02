Sumanth: 2018 does look exciting

Director Gowtam Tinnanuri’s Malli Raava turned out to be a slow burner, picking up pace with word of mouth publicity in December. The low key promotions notwithstanding, it generated good buzz on social media. The film’s lead actor Sumanth didn’t hide his happiness and tweeted that he felt overwhelmed with the response to his work after a really long time.

With the film running in theatres for three weeks, Sumanth is eager to share his happiness at having ended 2017 on a high note and is looking forward to new challenges this year. He agrees it’s been a while since his film got him good feedback, perhaps after Golconda High School. In his chequered career, the most notable films are Godavari, Golconda High School and Satyam among others.

“I took up Malli Raava going by my gut feeling. I liked the story Gowtam narrated to me and at that point, I didn’t think of box office prospects. I wanted to be a part of a good film which, probably, will connect to a lot more people,” says the actor.

Similar sensibilities

The film came in without the frills of publicity, but that, Sumanth says, wasn’t intentional. “We weren’t sure of the release date and ideally we would have loved to have the theatrical trailer out a couple of weeks ahead. It was a difficult trailer to cut and both Gowtam and I weren’t happy with the initial versions and took our time,” he reasons.

The structure of the film and the broad storyline of a couple meeting over a span of a few years, falling in love and yet one of them holding back, unsure if they are meant for each other in a long journey, may have had resemblances to Gautham Menon’s Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu and Ye Maya Chesave, but Sumanth argues, “Malli Raava and Ye Maya Chesave are in the same space as far as sensibilities are concerned. A lot of people told me about Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu but I haven’t watched the film and can’t comment on it. For me, Gowtam’s story and narration were the reason to do the film and I felt if he manages to translate 80% of what he told me on to the screen, we would have a winner.”

Sumanth knew he had something good on hands as he begun shooting for Malli Raava. “Once you get immersed in work, you lose your objectivity,” he laughs.

In all these years, he hadn’t watched the first day first show of his films in theatres, but this time, he gave in to requests from the film’s team. “I was shooting elsewhere and joined them for the morning show. I was thrilled to see people enjoying the film and some of them were left moist-eyed towards the end,” he says.

Malli Raava’s end is a practical progression of a tumultuous relationship, with room for hope, rather than a forced saccharine-sweet ending. It was authentic, feels Sumanth, “When I heard the end, it left me with a lump in my throat.”

We ask him what the positive reactions to the film mean to him and Sumanth avers that while the good vibes add to his confidence levels, he has always followed his grandfather Akkineni Nageswara Rao’s advice of “feeling a little happy during success and a little sad when a film flops, nothing more.”

This also comes from Sumanth’s outlook towards life.

Success in cinema doesn’t define him, he asserts, “I love my work, but life is more than cinema for me. I spend time with friends and family; I love listening to pod casts on American sports and get in-depth analysis.”

Some interesting scripts have been coming his way and Sumanth has been shooting for a new film being helmed by debutant Anil Srikantam, who has assisted Srinivas Avasarala earlier.

The role offered to him by the first-time director took Sumanth by surprise, “Writer-directors often come to me with good guy characters. In this film you won’t see a very good Sumanth. My character has shades of grey.” The shift in paradigm has Sumanth excited: “I’ve always been fascinated with author-backed anti-hero characters. 2018 does look exciting.”

Billed as a crime drama, the film will release sometime in summer.