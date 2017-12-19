Nani: Middle class is a mindset

Middle Class Abbayi (MCA), directed by Venu Sriram and co-starring Sai Pallavi and Bhoomika Chawla, releases on December 21. The trailer has all the markers of an entertainer showing the initial strife and then the bonding between Nani and Bhoomika who plays his sister in law.

Nani, riding high with seven hits in a row, tells us that middle class is actually a mindset rather than defined by financial status and why he feels he’s a typical MCA.

A film that you felt showcased middle class as realistically as possible?

Director Selvaraghavan’s 7G Rainbow Colony (7G Brindavan Colony in Telugu). Portions of the film were shot in AG Colony, Hyderabad, and I really liked the way they captured the milieu — people living in quarters, the conversations with neighbours… That film was in a realistic and raw space. Our film, MCA, captures middle class in a cinematic space.

Would you say you were a middle class abbayi before you became an actor?

I still belong to a middle class family; middle class is a mindset than your financial status. My mom travels by an RTC bus despite a car and a driver being at her disposal. She says she feels comfortable travelling that way. She works as a pharmacist with the central government. I tried telling her that she can take it easy. But she doesn’t look at her work as a struggle. She has made friends and looks forward to meeting people on a daily basis. And she’s proud when someone tells her they like my films. It’s her way of life.

Similarly, I might now live in a larger house or drive an expensive car but certain things haven’t changed. I prefer annam, pappu and avakaya over pasta.

How would you define a middle class person?

In general, we aren’t aggressive. If there’s a problem on the road, a rich guy might call someone influential and solve the issue. Someone who has nothing to lose might pick up a fight.

A middle class guy is likely to stay quiet thinking of people who depend on him back home.

What’s the difference you see in a middle class set-up now from a decade ago?

Apart from the net-savvy nature that has changed all of us, nothing much has changed beneath the surface.

Your most expensive possession before you joined the film industry?

Bajaj Caliber bike. I liked the ‘Hoodibaba’ ad and pestered my parents for two to three years. I tried to modify the handles and flaunt it like a sports bike.

Your most memorable moments from student days?

I wasn’t too keen in studying and would spent time watching movies. That was also the time time when snooker parlours sprung up all around S R Nagar. I didn’t know how to hold a cue and play snooker, but I learnt and played a tournament and won it. It shows how much time I spent in these parlours!

What did you aspire for back then?

I come from a large family, with 16 cousins. My cousins studied well and moved to the US. When we all gathered together for special occasions, they would be well groomed and confident. I was the odd, useless one out. All I wanted was to be able to earn without my dad’s help and be self-sufficient enough to own a house and a vehicle.

Do you miss anything from those days?

I miss a lot of things, that’s the price one pays for stardom. I miss standing in queues, buying tickets and watching films first day first show. It isn’t the same going to preview theatres or multiplexes and trying to stay incognito. I love spicy street food as well. I miss walking the streets of Hyderabad and eating where I like. I do these things while shooting out of the city. While shooting in Pollachi and Madurai, I watched Tamil films. We were shooting for a month in Prague for Krishnarjuna Yudham (his next, directed by Merlepaka Gandhi). I loved walking along the streets and observing people.

Is it easier to win hearts playing a middle class character?

It all depends on the character, the story and which actor plays the role. If people have already connected with the actor and he plays that role, there’s a better connect.

Turning producer: Awe, produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni, will release in February 2018. He calls this multi-starrer a genre bender with elements of science fiction and horror. “The audience will keep guessing what’s next. The last few minutes will have a big reveal. I felt this story required a good platform and well known actors to reach people and volunteered to produce it.”

Secure space: Nani is among the few actors who comes across as secure enough to have strong leading women in his films. “Unless there’s a strong villain, the hero doesn’t shine. Likewise, when there’s a strong woman in the story, it strengthens the film. Nivetha’s part had to be in focus in Ninnu Kori, without which the story wouldn’t have worked. I can’t pull off a film on my own. I believe the audience likes to see well-defined characters on screen than just larger-than-life heroes.”