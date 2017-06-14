The friendly ghost

Aadhi takes his time to take up new projects. He selects scripts only after carefully listening to them. It was the process he followed with director Saravanan’s Maragadha Naanayam, which hits screens tomorrow. “It’s been a long time since an adventure-fiction-horror-comedy was made in Tamil. The freshness and originality impressed me and it stood out from the crowd,” says Aadhi, “I always listen to the script as a member of the audience and not as an actor.”

The story of Maragadha Naanayam revolves around five characters. “I knew that it was not a hero-centric film, yet I went ahead, as the script gives equal importance to all.” Aadhi plays the role of a youngster who comes to Chennai from Tiruchi in order to make money, but gets entangled in a set of sequences. “Usually, films in the horror genre tend to scare the audience, but in this film, horror is dealt with in a completely different manner. Chances are high for the audience to fall in love with the ghost,” he chuckles.

After making a dramatic entry with Mirugam back in 2007, Aadhi’s career graph has risen steadily, with films like Eeram, Aravaan and Vallinam. “I consciously avoid repeating similar roles, even if they’ve been successful. I played a cop in Eeram, but I don’t mind doing it again, if the role offers a different dimension.”

The actor is also simultaneously working in Telugu films; last year, he played a negative role in Sarrainodu, starring Allu Arjun. He will, yet again, play the baddie in Trivikram’s yet-to-be-titled Telugu film, starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead. “I wouldn’t call it a negative role; it is a powerful role.” Besides this, he has Ninnu Kori, which is set for release next month, and Sukumar’s period drama, Rangasthalam 1985.

The thriller genre fascinates Aadhi, but he also has a soft corner for action. “I am not one for commercial masala flicks. I prefer sensible action scripts. In recent times, I am also getting interesting offers from the Malayalam industry and I’m looking at choosing something that will suit me.”