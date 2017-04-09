A searing celluloid coda to the dying sport of mud wrestling

more-in

Be it fiction or documentary, Marathi cinema is on the ascendant. While its best was feted at the 64th National Film Awards, one film and its creator stood out: 25-year-old Prantik Deshmukh, hailing from Maharashtra’s suicide-racked Yavatmal district, bagged an award for his visceral 12-minute short titled Matitali Kushti (‘Mud Wrestling’).

The raw, downbeat film chronicling the twilight of the traditional sport of mud wrestling and its practitioners, was adjudged ‘Best Exploration/ Adventure’ film.

Prantik Deshmukh.

A former mass communication student from the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Deshmukh set and shot in Pune’s legendary 230-yearold Chinchechi talim over a two-day period as part of his Fourth Semester project. The talim which dates from the Peshwa-era, was built in the 1780s, and is sited in the city’s bustling, run-down Shukrawar Peth area.

“Initially, when I met those pehelwans in what is perhaps, my basic idea was a day in the life of a wrestler,” he says. But later, as he dug deeper into the travails of his subjects, Deshmukh’s thoughts metamorphosed on making a film about a 3000 year-old art form which was on the verge of extinction.

Filmed in stark black & white which lends his downbeat subject matter the appropriate gravitas, Deshmukh’s film first created waves after it was nominated, and later won, the Filmfare Award for Best Non-fiction film.

The film, which features and utilises voiceovers of an octogenarian ustaad pehelwan, Bhagwan Tambekar, skilfully juxtaposes montages to underscore the financial precariousness of a mud wrestler’s life despite winning several titles. It is aided immeasurably by a sober trombone music score composed by the talented director himself.

A still from the Matitali Kushti.

“I connected to my subject in a peculiar way,” he says. “Since I hail from a region known for agrarian distress, I found a common denominator with the farmer struggling in his rural heartland and the mud wrestler battling for sustenance in his urban milieu - soil. Both groups regard soil as sacred, and both are waging a Sisyphean struggle for survival,” says the articulate filmmaker.

Deshmukh was determined to shoot his feature in black-and-white as a metaphor to convey a sport in its twilight which had its heyday three decades ago.

In doing so, his remarkable coda to a dying sport evokes the classical quality of Robert Flaherty’s poetic documentaries, crossed with the uncompromising narrative of Marcel Ophuls’ documentary epics.

It took the young filmmaker three month to research his subject as he did the rounds of training centres, read copiously and met wrestlers and coaches.

“50 per cent of the students in the varsity’s mass communications department come from a humble background, reared in a milieu racked by agrarian distress. Unlike other hallowed film and mass communication institutes, we give our students flexibility and freedom to come up with off-beat ideas close to their heart,” says Madhavi Reddy, Head of Department, Communication Studies, SPPU, elated after Deshmukh’s win.

Prantik’s first short film, Autumn of Life, which won several plaudits, centred on an old-age home in Bangalore and featured bravura editing to heartrendingly narrate the phenomenon of ageing.

Lauding Deshmukh’s searing portrayal of mud wrestling and its practitioners in Matitali Kushti, noted city-based wrestler Amol Buchade rues that only the scions of poor families play mud wrestling today.

“Mud wrestling has sadly never been marketed in the right way. The sport has been undercut by the ‘cosmeticization’ of mat-wrestling, and the importance given to freestyle wrestling in the Olympics. Rather than exhorting mud wrestlers to convert to mat wrestling, there is a need to promote the traditional art,” he says, lamenting the few sponsors for mud wrestling today.

Mr. Buchade asserts that the languishing of the sport is all the more saddening as there is no shortage of spectators.

“Even today, a mud wrestling match draws packed audiences in villages,” he avers, reminiscing a match in the city’s Pimpri-Chinchwad in 2008 when the stadium was packed and bursting with enthusiasm akin to an India-Pakistan cricket duel.