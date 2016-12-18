Why boys must have all the fun

more-in

VM: Dei , R. A. Puram boy, how’d you like Chennai 600028 II: Second Innings ?

SR: Absolutely loved it! I watched it with my own gang, all of us from Chennai-28. We all connected so much to the cricket bits. There’s so much of us and our childhood in these two films. The grounds they shot in... I’ve actually bowled and batted and sweated it out there... Sigh.

VM: What was your team called? Given your vegetarianism, I’m sure it wasn’t Sharks.

SR: LOL. It was RA Puram Rowdies. Our arch rivals were a team from Krishnapuri. We used to play tennis ball tournaments, just like they do in the two films. Say, did you like the two films? I know cricket isn’t that big in Kerala.

VM: Cricket is big everywhere... especially tennis ball cricket. I really liked both films, though I prefer the original. But given how it’s both a bromance and a sports film, was it a hit with the female audience?

SR: “Female audience”? You’re talking like a distributor. Come on bro, it’s supposed to be for fun. Isn’t there an entire genre called “Chick Flick”? Treat Chennai 600028 as a boys-only film if you must... with a lot of cricket, of course. Maybe call it ‘chuck-lit’?

VM: How about calling it ‘Playmation’ or ‘Smasher’ films. Did you get it? I was punning on Claymation and Slasher films.

SR: Enakke pun ah ? Too much. What do you think worked in this franchise—so much that they decided to make its sequel, that too, after a decade. That says something about how great this team is… their chemistry is just unmatchable.

VM: Exactly! It’s not like it’s a plot-driven film or anything. What we’re enjoying is just the ease with which these guys co-exist in each scene. That’s perhaps why it’s an impossible film to remake. How do get another bunch like this.... more importantly, where do you go for another Badava Gopi?

SR: He was a scream, wasn’t he? I would never want to see a Chennai 600028 remake. If they add “local sensibilities”, the flavour would “go for a toss”.

VM: You stop it now... poda “punny”.

SR: ROFL. Venkat Prabhu, in my opinion, is a pioneer of sorts. He introduced us to a new-age bromance genre. Apart from the cricket, Saroja and Goa too were a lot of fun. As avid film watchers, we need these kind of fun films to loosen up, once in a while. I remember getting the same feeling when I watched Boys — you’re a big fan of that film, right?

VM: Who wasn’t, though I wasn’t allowed to watch it in the theatre. It was our own American Pie . I’d actually call that the pioneer “boys” film.

SR: It held a mirror to our lives back then. I remember being in college when Boys became a rage. I might get killed for saying this but ‘Enakkoru Girlfriend’ and ‘Dating’ were our only anthems in theatres back then. It was a phenomenon because it shed light on so many things we did, sometimes in public and sometimes secretly.

VM : Even Rajesh’s films – at least the first few – were essentially Bromances or Boys films right? Siva Manasula Sakthi and Boss Engira Bhaskaran I think invented the ‘Nanbenda’ films. Which reminds me, would you consider Vijay’s Nanban a ‘Boys’ film? Also, did you finally watch Kappal ? It’s a roar.

SR: I’ll watch it this week for sure… I promise. I knew you’d bring up your favourite director Rajesh. You must have watched Siva Manasula Sakthi and Boss Engira Bhaskaran at least a hundred times, right? I prefer Nanban to his ‘Nanbenda’ films any day. If Nanban hadn’t featured a big star, it would have been much more fun I think. Though not really a funny film, would you still consider adding Nadodigal to this list?

VM: Not really. It was certainly a great friendship movie, but I don’t think it’s the kind we’re talking about. ‘Boys’ films are just about the fun. Hey, where are you going?

SR: Got to leave da . I have tickets to watch the test match at Chepauk.

VM: Did you get a ticket for me?

SR: Yeah yeah, got tickets for you, your family, neighbours and that NRI uncle of yours.

VM: Some friend you are.