When sports invented a nation

As Sony ESPN begins broadcasting a special collection of acclaimed documentaries, we take a look at The 16th Man, which explores Nelson Mandela in the light of the 1995 Rugby World Cup

The irony of Asif Kapadia’s Senna — a masterfully crafted life documentary that transcends its genre of sports just like its subject transcended his sport — is that it soared due to the Brazilian Formula One legend’s bitter French rival Alain Prost. As an aged, present-day Prost speaks about the late Aryton Senna, we sense his disdain gradually metamorphose into grudging respect, somewhat mirroring the boyish 1970s rivalry between racers James Hunt and Niki Lauda. The power of the film and Senna’s aura lies in how Prost, not so much a narrator of the past as a live participant, turns into a believer before our very eyes. No archival footage in the world can illustrate these sort of time-battered, retrospective behavioural nuances.

Documentary making is a naturally romantic exercise that way. These little moments — the flowers — are hidden away in the wild; it’s about painstakingly discovering and assembling them together to create the full bouquet. However, a few months before Senna released in 2010, another documentary had employed an identical, if more compelling, narrative technique.

The 16th Man, made by veteran South African filmmaker Clifford Bestall as part of ESPN’s Emmy award-winning ‘30 for 30’ series, explores the role of South African revolutionary Nelson Mandela in context of the rarest and most remarkable instance of sports, life and politics intersecting successfully: the 1995 Rugby World Cup. The title refers to his undisputed influence on the 15 athletes traversing the nation’s pitches with the entire planet’s eyes on them.

In Clint Eastwood’s Invictus (2009), we see an edgy, post-Apartheid nation coming to terms with their new President’s controversial choice of rugby, which was traditionally viewed as a ‘supreme white’ sport, as the instrument of change. An endearing sub-thread of Invictus, though, revolved around Mandela’s angst-ridden black bodyguards having to work with, and acknowledge, their Afrikaner security counterparts during the tournament. The 16th Man familiarises us with the real faces, flesh-and-blood temperaments, behind these semi-dramatised movie moments.

Balanced view

More importantly, Bestall’s credible selection of sources presents a balanced, peripheral view of racial history’s most seminal phase, almost as it unfurls.

He could have easily gone with an exalted tone by including generic voices waxing eloquent about their leader’s foresight. But Mandela’s embrace of the perplexed Springboks (the gazelle-inspired nickname of the national rugby team) was an unpopular stance at the time, as demonstrated by two distinct interviewees. Koos Botha, a radical right-wing conservative leader, represents the worst of the racist white-paranoia minority; Justice Bekebeke, a young hotheaded political activist in the 1990s, characterises the fury of a suppressed majority unable to understand their leader’s conciliatory ways.

Much like Prost, both of them undergo humbling transformations in tandem with the machinations of the ongoing World Cup, through one shared bafflement: 27 years in jail; how can he not be angry? How can he still propagate unity?

The filmmaker refrains from focusing on one single emotion, or even the most obvious face — the team’s only player of colour Chester Williams — instead flipping through the entire gamut of opinions spread across this chapter’s key protagonists. Springboks’ captain Francois Pienaar and fly half Joel Stransky emotionally recall the games, unable to separate the on-field action from the magnitude and magnanimity of Mandela’s “politics”. For once, the term here sounds like a good word, a positive and hopeful word.

Singular vision

Interestingly, one doesn’t hear anyone refer to Mandela as Madiba, his widely popular clan name that signifies respect, until well into the film. This seems fairly deliberate in context of a narrative not so much constructing as acquainting itself with the rising familiarity of his legend. Madiba acquires an importance by the time it’s mentioned, and appropriately so, because by then there’s a reverence to these memories. There’s an understanding of the visionary singularity of a thought process that pacified an entire population by proving them wrong.

The timeline of the competition itself may sound quite familiar to those who have watched Invictus: Mandela’s surprise helicopter visit to the training camp, his presence in the VIP box at the stadiums, the team’s eye-opening mid-tournament visit to his Robben Island prison, and his childlike interest in the sport. Morgan Freeman’s voiceover lends a strange surrealism to these happenings, given that the actor also played Mandela to uncanny effect in Eastwood’s film.

Bestall’s handling of the World Cup final, right down to the timely inserts of their ominous opponents, is perhaps one of the finest crafted examples of narrative non-fiction on screen. He takes one of the most famous matches, the most definitive sporting moment of all time, and weaves it into an even more famous story that suddenly, overwhelmingly, depends on its sole outcome.

One can’t help but wonder how much seemed to be at stake; how badly, how very desperately, he may have willed the team to win against all odds; and the irony of how he craved for his land to adopt peace through the exploits of a notoriously violent sport. Which is why it was poetic, even, that they had to push themselves to the limit against an all-conquering New Zealand team of bulky natives known as the ‘All Blacks’.

Recreating magic

The maker’s passion for the sport is evident from the way he cuts and builds up the play, almost making it seem like the ex-players were the network commentators pre-empting their own thoughts in a booth that day. You hear them play, throw, fling and collapse, with blood dripping down their noses, and then you see the exact corresponding shot on the field.

Yet, it’s the bit players in and around this film that complete the circle. Most of them may have turned into celebrities over the years, but they’re nothing more than excitable storytellers here. The flowery theatricality of Archbishop Desmond Tutu is interspersed superbly with the live footage of the final; you’d never think these were the reminiscences of a Nobel Laureate.

“Before the final, those same white men were waving their fists at me, but now with a smile,” says Linga Moonsamy, Mandela’s former bodyguard, who seems to realise how his mildly surprising experience has now acquired the playfulness of a dizzy anecdote.

His words sort of put into modest perspective the oft-abused fan-favourite proverb, ‘It’s more than just a sport’, or the Ravi Shastri staple, ‘The game is the winner’. On June 24, 1995, one year after the Democratic elections, well into extra time at the Ellis Park stadium in Johannesburg, there was no such thing as a sport anymore. Just 30 bruised bodies fighting for a better future. Yet, there were 39 million winners.

Though not specific to Africa anymore, it’s a little tragic that the film is still as relevant, or even more so, in several first-world regions around the globe. That it remains timely is both its victory and the planet’s defeat. And to think, if not for those 27 long years in a tiny cell, today would be infinitely poorer.

