When money talks...

Ranvir Shorey and Neha Dhupia shed light on their latest film “Moh Maaya Money”

At a time when the issue of demonetisation is gripping the nation, we have Moh Maaya Money in theatres. Long in the works, the film deals with greed and has Ranvir Shorey and Neha Dhupia playing a modern age couple.

Billed as a thriller, the film, directed by debutant Munish Bhardwaj, is about a young real estate agent, who tries to pull off a scam, but things go awry. Neha Dhupia presented a confident side of herself as she straight-away admitted that demonetisation is going to affect the film but she went on to add that she was looking at the larger picture.

Excerpts from a brief chat with Ranvir and Neha.

Tell us about your role

RS: Well, it is a thriller with dramatic elements. It talks about a man who works as a real estate agent and pulls off a scam but it goes horribly wrong. To get out of it, he needs to do even a bigger scam and he needs to involve his wife into it. So, I am playing the role of Aman, who is a real estate agent.

Is your character based on a real life person?

Yes, I do agree that a script like this doesn’t come from space; it comes from within. So, the role of Aman has been created by combining experiences of seven-eight persons. And these are the persons whom I know, have heard of and read.

Does it seek to change society’s perception about materialism?

It’s not that we want to change society through this movie. It’s true that some films are preachy but Moh Maaya Money doesn't want to do this. We are in a business of entertainment and arts so we have to stick with that.

‘Warmth in the atmosphere’

Tell us about your role

ND: I play the character of Divya who is a news producer and wife of Aman. The role talks about how one mistake of her husband can take them down and how she reacts to the situation. Divya is also ambitious but has her morals in place. Moreover, I would like to add that in life we have grey shades and there is some fault in all of us . It may not be big or consequential to anybody else but in the long run, it could have an affect on someone’s life and that’s pretty much colour of the character in the film.

What made you to take up this role?

When the director approached me with a script in hand, he said that while writing the movie, the first thought which came was that I was his first choice. Then there is huge inquisitiveness in every actor about the role being offered. When I came to know that this is a crime thriller, it made me accept.

As the movie is shot in Delhi, did you find it helpful?

Well, it really matters when you work in a place where your loved ones are living. There is a warmth in the atmosphere of Delhi. It always feels great when I come back to Delhi because here I have my parents who can come with a lunch box any time to the set. What I also like about Delhi is that it has more space which I always miss in Mumbai.

Is demonetisation going to impact the film?

Demonetisation is going to affect the film but I am looking at the larger picture. It’s a measure taken by the government to curb corruption which is a great move.