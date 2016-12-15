When justice is denied

Marupadi, which is in theatres, zooms in on the safety of women. “I think it is an issue that warrants our attention. My film also discusses how a female victim often fails to get justice, even after being at the receiving end of a heinous crime,” says director V.M. Vinu, who returns to the marquee after four years. His last release was Face to Face.

“The break was not intentional. I was planning to direct a film starring Mohanlal. But that had to be shelved at the last minute,” says the director of films such as Balettan, Vesham, Bus Conductor and Yes Your Honour.

He adds that he was waiting for an interesting plot.

“I didn’t want to do a typical, commercial film. I wanted to make a film with a strong subject. Then, I heard the concept of Marupadi from Julaina Ashraf, who has also written the script. I found it interesting,” says Vinu.

Director V. M. Vinu | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Marupadi is the tale of a happy family, consisting of a banker, Eby, his wife, Sara and their daughter Riya. Rahman plays Eby. “He is seen in a never-before-seen role,” Vinu says.

Sara is played by Bhama. “It is a powerful character. She goes through various stages in the film, from a young girl to the mother of a 21-year-old daughter,” he says.

Eby’s family life is affected when he is transferred to Kolkata. “Certain things happen that change everything. Much of the action takes place in Kolkata, in fact. Bengali actor Sudip Mukherjee plays an important character,” says the director.

Marupadi, he adds, also examines how the hunter often prevails over the hunted by making use of loopholes in the system. “In such circumstances, people may be forced to strike back on their own, without the help of the judiciary. It is based on a real-life incident that happened in North India a few years ago. The film is a thriller that can be enjoyed by a family audience,” he explains.

Santhosh Keezhattoor plays one of the main characters in the film. Choreographer Sujatha is also in the cast. Songs written by Rafeeq Ahamed have been composed by M. Jayachandran. The director’s daughter, Varsha Vinu, has sung one of the songs, making it her debut.

Marupadi is produced by Ashraf Bedi.