Watch out for Vadivelu in Kathi Sandai, says Suraaj

Kaththi Sandai is the sort of title one would have associated with Anandan, the screen charmer of the 60s in movies like Veera Thirumagan and a few similar ones.

Admittedly, for director Suraaj, it is a testing time before the movie’s release on December 23, having had to reschedule it for some compelling reasons. “Watch out for Vadivelu; his fans will be enthralled by his performance. He, plays the role of a doctor in the movie, playing spoilsport to the designs of Vishal, who will go to any length to win his lady love.”

The director seems to have a winner at hand, knowing the audience’s penchant for an ebony-hued hero pursuing a fair girl. “If that is the mantra which has worked, how can I be an exception? The audience are in for a double delight, as besides the Vishal-Tamannaah chemistry, there is a bigger one in the Vadivelu-Vishal combination, which has worked. Vadivelu has fired on all cylinders.”

On having convinced Vadivelu to accept the role, Suraaj says it turned out to be easier than he had bargained for. “Vadivelu had stopped doing comedy roles, and you need more than two hands to count the number of roles he had turned down. But when he heard the script at one go, the nod of his head said it all.”

Commenting on the title, Suraaj says, “It is more of a mind game rather than a sword as the title may indicate. That is all part of the game plan to bring in the audience.”