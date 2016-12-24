Movies

Vijay 61 to be directed by Theri Atlee

more-in

The principal shooting of Vijay’s yet-untitled 61st Tamil film, directed by Atlee, will commence in February 2017. The project will be shot predominantly in the US.

“With most of the cast and crew already finalised, the makers plan to start shooting. A few locations have been locked in the US, and a few more will be finalised during the next visit,” a source from the film unit said.

The project reunites Vijay and Atlee after this year’s smash Tamil hit, Theri.

Kajal Aggarwal and Samantha are slugging it out for the leading lady’s role.

“Discussions have been initiated with both. In a week’s time, an official announcement can be expected,” the source clarified.

The film will also feature ace comedians Vadivelu and Rajendran.

Double Oscar-winning composer A.R. Rahman is most likely to compose the tunes.

Post a Comment
More In Movies
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2016 5:44:24 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/Vijay-61-to-be-directed-by-Theri-Atlee/article16937528.ece

© The Hindu