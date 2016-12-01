The sounds of our daily lives

more-in

In a devised solo piece, “Notes on Chai”, Jyoti Dogra brings to stage the immediate realities of life around us

Our daily conversations are often filled with ennui. The greetings of ‘Hi! How are you?’ and ‘How was your day?’ are met with typical responses of ‘I am fine,’ and ‘The day was good.’

In these exchanges, we may conceal some of ourselves. But Jyoti Dogra’s “Notes on Chai” reveals the hidden truths within these conversations.

In arguably her best performance, “Notes on Chai”, Jyoti essays seven different characters, both male and female: “I examine the mask that comes in almost all culturally learnt behaviour and conversational rituals acquired unconsciously. For example when you ask how are you, and you say, I am fine, you are playing a game. But personal desires, threats and insecurities seep through.”

She adds: "The piece addresses the immediate realities of life around us, pressures and conflicts which are not very dramatic but collectively shape our lives and take our time and mind space and emotional energy and in many ways shape our world. These urban preoccupations, be it losing weight (doing yoga/ gymming), talking about traffic or fashion or Bollywood or eating joints, talk that is about us and yet not really about us, which hides and yet reveals the inner lives of individuals."

The performance also looks at the idea of conversation as sound, and sound as conversation. "Sometimes sound connects you to people better than a conversation can." She initially didn’t set out to do a piece on conversation. "I was interested in sound which has a base with a spiritual practice. Tibetan monk chants in a monastery, Christian monastic singing. If we remove them from the spiritual context, they become raw and naked. I use everyday words in my performance." The characters in the play are all absolutely normal people, she says, adding: "I have chosen characters who can be looked as a nobody. None of them have had a dramatic life. I wanted to work with a play that has no drama." Tea or chai is a loosely recurrent theme, and thus the name, explains Jyoti.

Notes on Chai has been supported by India Foundation for the Arts. The piece has been performed several times in India and abroad.

(It will be performed at Rangashankara on December 2 and 3. Tickets are available on www.bookmyshow.com and at the venue.)