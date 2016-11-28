The shadows behind the shine

While researching for a film on popular Punjabi musician Amar Singh Chamkila, director Kabir Chowdhry found a meta-narrative on filmmaking process

Almost three decades after Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur were gunned down in Mehsampur, there is a renewed interest in the life and times of arguably the most popular Punjabi folk musician and his wife and singing partner.

Young filmmaker Kabir Chowdhry seems to be the first to cross the post as his work Mehsampur featured in the Film Bazaar Recommends section of the NFDC event in Goa. The intriguing trailer of the indie leaves you gasping as it doesn’t seem to fit in the boxes of fact and fiction. It looks like a mockumentary unspooling a meta narrative. “My writer and I were researching on the musician Amar Singh Chamkila and Amarjot Kaur who were allegedly gunned down by militants in 1988. Through him, we started exploring the Khalistan movement and the political atmosphere. Somehow through our research we figured out who killed Chamkila and what the dynamics was there among other folk musicians, why Chamkila was considered so low brow and all.”

Around that time, Kabir was approached to make a small-budget film. “Since I was so obsessed with Chamkila and the Khalistan movement, I thought why not make a film about a filmmaker trying to make a film on Chamkila.

During our research we were using recording devices to record people’s versions of Chamkila. Those recordings took us on a journey. We could really feel what we were talking to those persons. It gave us a 360 degree perspective. What if someone unlike me, go to discover Chamkila. He would take a camera with him. The camera has this presence which is very intrusive. Most filmmakers do it for their thirst for authenticity. But there is a limitation in using a camera. You only shoot and take only as much coverage as you feel is right. It’s like Mera kaam ho gaya, and you pack up. That’s how the idea came about.”

The film, says Kabir, is not about Chamkila as such but about the filmmaking process. “Somebody might be writing the most sensitive story on paper but if the methodology of the filmmaker doesn’t go with what he is writing, the process becomes kind of evil.”

When Kabir started casting for the film, he auditioned a whole bunch of people but he had already met people who had written about Chamkila and had fictionalised them. “So I fictionalised real people I had met according to my imagination to what I felt their life was. Instead of casting actors, I cast real people to play themselves. Not exactly, but in a space they felt familiar.” So the dholak player, who survived the attack is playing himself. “When Chamkila and Amarjot were attacked, their harmonium and matka players were also killed. The dholak player was also shot at, but he survived and reported to the police. So Laal is playing Laalchand according to what I think Laalchand should be.”

In the film there is a struggling actress, so Kabir has cast Navjot Randhawa who was a struggling actress at that time. “The director Devvrat is being played by a filmmaker. He lands himself in trouble basically. The point of time I have chosen is also the period of harvest. That is the only time people could rest in Punjab. It is like a still period and the filmmaker comes and disturbs that still period. He gets stuck with the girl and in an attempt to appease her so that she doesn’t spill the beans to police he takes her along on the journey to do research.”

The unique space between fact and fiction, which he calls no man’s land, was Kabir’s conscious decision. “The protagonist is carrying a camera in his hand and is shooting a film and we are shooting him shooting his film. His handicam is all over, mine is static – looking at things from a distance. So we are using both the footages. There was another layer where someone was shooting us shooting him. Then I felt I should not put people through that much meta hell,” quips Kabir.

“Seriously speaking, it made me challenge why me make images. It helped me unravel why we spend so much time on images. Why we spend so much on constructing things and for what end basically. It questions why people make films. It is kind of selfish also because filmmakers have this quest for authenticity.”

Calling Devvrat his anti-thesis, Kabir describes him as “a reconstruction junkie”. “He keeps looking for somebody to re-enact the past just as it was. I wanted him to be really evil in his methods. It is completely opposite to my take. I spend time with subjects and take days. I don’t try to draw anything out forcefully. But what if a filmmaker from Mumbai comes for four days. What he will do...” Kabir leaves it to us to join the dots.

He is not judgemental about the Bollywood space but he knows how it works as he has worked as art director in two Dharma Productions – Wake Up Sid and Dostana. “I studied anthropology and wanted to be visual anthropologist but during the course I got interested in filmmaking. I wanted to study the functioning of a film set and art seemed like a nice space for me as during my school days in Punjab I did theatre and was good at set and light design.”

In Film Bazaar for gap funding to complete the sound design of the film, “The amount of footage I have, it has taken me a long time to edit. I edited for 2-3 months at different stages. Then I kept away for four-five months and then came back to it. Now what is happening is the edit is closest to the original idea we started with. Now it is finally revealing itself and I am discovering new insights. I want it to open up and show me things. The process of film is like that.” But like any film he has to abandon it at some point. “My partner also says, ‘let’s close this chapter’,” laughs Kabir, promising to close it by January.

Shining star

Like most youngsters in Punjab in the 80s, Kabir got introduced to Chamkila’s music during school days. “I grew up in Punjab and it was considered a dirty thing to listen to. And whatever is dirty, you kind of try to put in the machine,” he relates. Talking about his music, Kabir holds there wasn’t a performer like him in Punjab. “I think he had cracked performance completely because Chamkila and Amarjot would come on stage and they would not even look at the audience. That kind of communication they had. He would tell stories through his songs. He would talk about drugs and alcoholism, how Punjabis try to be really male, how beautiful women should cover themselves. No one was like him. When others were doing essentially folk music, he was addressing everyday life.” Kabir holds it wrong to hold Khalistan movement responsible for his murder. “We can’t say that Khalistan killed him. The whole texture of the movement had changed by the time we were touching the 90s. When the movement started, people who were affected by Operation Blue Star, including scientists and doctors, joined it. Later, the youth just wanted to be stylish. They picked up gun because it was the cool thing to do. There was no ideology. So some musician might have paid money to get Chamkila shot,” sums up Kabir, who still wants to tell the original story he started with.