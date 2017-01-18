The reel and real deal

more-in

Back in the 70s and early 80s, a handful of films had plots set around Jammu and Kashmir, until the politics got filmmakers apprehensive. Things did not change until Yash Chopra’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Vishal Bhardwaj’s Haider hit screens. “People switched to locations like Manali, Shimla as alternatives. You still know Kashmir is Kashmir,” actor Alok Nath talks ahead of Sarghoshiyan’s release, a film set in Kashmir but one that elaborates on its architectural, literary riches rather than its political context.

“Sometimes, we give into aspects that we hear about it (Jammu and Kashmir) being a troubled state. I was going back there nearly two decades later. Once I set forth for my shoot, the warmth, love and bonhomie in the place was electrifying. What I saw back then was a place, rustic and raw. Now I see modern architecture and yet the region feels rooted to its culture, especially the interiors,” Alok Nath refers to shooting in locales like Doodhpathri, Awantipora ruins, Mughal Road, Aharbal Falls and Badpathar.

“The film doesn’t deal with politics at all. It focuses on more delicate and humanistic aspects. It’s about sensibilities, about the metamorphosis of a city dweller who reiterates his connection with his roots. It comes with a strong emotional base and there are liberal doses of Kashmiri poetry,” says the actor.

In Sarghoshiyan, Alok Nath shares screen space with the likes of Tom Alter, Aditi Bhatia and Farida Jalal in the film.

Alok Nath had earlier in 2016, tried to give an alternate spin to his on-screen sanskari ways with a web-series Sinskaari; that did not last beyond two episodes. The shooting experience was however wonderful, he says; referring to breaking his popular on-screen image among producers and directors. “It’s always like I am carrying a heavy cross with me on the sets. So it was important for me to try something new. Maybe, it (web series) deserves another shot.” He adds that the format gives scope to being naughty onscreen.

He is now friends with most of his social media followers who came up with ‘babuji’ memes on him and quite a handful even have an occasional drink at his place.

“That was like a phoenix (social media memes and trolling) that rose to great heights and vanished immediately. It’s now dead and dusted. I took that with a pinch of salt,” shrugs Alok Nath. He says that this phase as an actor is an interesting one for him, he is now playing roles (as a doting grandfather, father)that are actually closer to his real age.

“I now realise the parts I played are too good to be true. I can bring some of my life experiences as I act but it may not work vice versa. It’s all about making a right deal with the reel and real,” he signs off.