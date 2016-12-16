The reason to watch!

Real life experiences are hard to forget. In the case of actress Sana Khaan, who has gone through the harrowing experience of getting her account hacked on social networking sites, it was an ordeal she would like to forget but as a responsible artiste she would like to make others aware about the ugly side of hacking.

“When Vishal Pandya narrated me the script of Wajah Tum Ho I could relate to the subject as I had gone through the ordeal myself first on Facebook and then on Instagram eight months ago. Our film is on hacking and I could empathise with affected individuals as I have borne the repercussion of all this. It is high time that we bring this in the public domain and create awareness about this subject as there are certain persons who break rules to enter into private space,” says the actress, who is best remembered for her stint at the Bigg Boss and the Salman Khan starrer Jai Ho.

In her first film as the lead actress, Sana is brimming with excitement and is keeping her fingers crossed as she knows that the film has content but does not know whether demonetisation will have a bearing at the box office.

“Well, Wajah Tum Ho is a thriller; it has murder. The film has a lot to do with technology and make people aware about the dangerous crime of hacking. This is a subject which has never been explored by Bollywood in such a way. Here we are showing an advanced form of hacking a satellite and not just a bank account to commit robbery. Vishal is the one who keeps the thriller zone alive. Every year he comes up with a great thriller concept. This time he interacted with three to four experts on hacking to understand the methodology of satellite hacking. And the information he received was useful in giving the film a realistic touch. After all the audience likes watching movies which have fresh concept.”

For Sana content is the most important attribute to make a film successful. “Hacking is the unique selling point of our film which has everything right from songs and story to actors. Without great storyline, it is impossible to reach out to the audience. So here we are offering not only taste of Bollywood but also keeping the audience update about technology. In fact, if you remove the songs, it becomes like a Hollywood project.”

Sana is playing a lawyer who speaks her mind. “Siya Sharma is a strong character who is handling a sensitive case. She is articulate, has strong body language. She is in love with this guy, played by Gurmeet Choudhary, who is public prosecutor. As they are from the same profession and work closely love blossoms between them. However, their relationship turns complex and communication gap and misunderstanding develop between them. The love story connection did not make me feel uncomfortable as we know each other for a long time. We both come from the small screen although our backgrounds are different. Gurmeet has done saas-bahu type of serials while I have done reality shows and also films down South.”