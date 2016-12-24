Movies

The countdown to 465

more-in

Vijay TV fame Karthik Raj, who has been part of serials and reality shows like Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, Office, and Jodi No 1, is stepping onto the big screen. Karthik is playing the lead in 465 (Naalu Aaru Anju), directed by debut director Sai Sathyam and produced by S.L. Prabhu under the banner of LPS FILMS.

Naalu Aaru Anju is a thriller. The actors, technicians, and crew have given their best. I am sure that the film will be a sure-shot entertainer with its crisp and interesting screenplay,” says Sai Sathyam. Niranjana, who has starred in Tamil and Malayalam movies, will be paired with Karthik. Cinematography is by Philip R. Sundar.

Music is by Sashank Ravichandran and Geff Patterson.

Post a Comment
More In Movies
Tamil cinema
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2016 8:14:40 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/The-countdown-to-465/article16937561.ece

© The Hindu