The countdown to 465

Vijay TV fame Karthik Raj, who has been part of serials and reality shows like Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, Office, and Jodi No 1, is stepping onto the big screen. Karthik is playing the lead in 465 (Naalu Aaru Anju), directed by debut director Sai Sathyam and produced by S.L. Prabhu under the banner of LPS FILMS.

“Naalu Aaru Anju is a thriller. The actors, technicians, and crew have given their best. I am sure that the film will be a sure-shot entertainer with its crisp and interesting screenplay,” says Sai Sathyam. Niranjana, who has starred in Tamil and Malayalam movies, will be paired with Karthik. Cinematography is by Philip R. Sundar.

Music is by Sashank Ravichandran and Geff Patterson.