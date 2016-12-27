The Hindu Cinema Polls 2016 

more-in

Every week we ask our readers a pertinent question from the world of cinema. With 2016 throwing up some big controversies from the movies world, here are a few poll questions that made a mark and people’s take on various issues.



Question: Were Anurag Kashyap's tweets addressed to PM on his Lahore visit a valid complaint? With the controversy over the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil - due to a Pakistani actor in the film - reaching a peak, producer Anurag Kashyap took to Twitter to target Prime Minister Modi. When Indian filmmakers are being penalised, the Prime Minister should also apologise for his Lahore trip, the filmmaker said. Verdict: Was he right in questioning the PM? A whopping 12952 answered the question.While 39% of our readers felt that we can question elected representatives, 36% of voters felt that there were other important issues to be dealt with.

Question:After the Uri attack, is it valid to ask Pakistani artistes to leave? As a result of the Uri militant attack which saw the death of many of our soldiers, there were calls to boycott Pakistani artistes in Indian films. The issue reached its peak with questions raised over Fawad Khan’s role in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Verdict: Was it right to ask Pakistani artistes to leave India? 12559 people answered the question and the majority (47%) felt that we should not encourage talent from a country that advocates terrorism. While only 5% felt that asking them to leave is against freedom of expression, 20% felt that stopping artistes from performing in India won't help the situation.



Question: Was director Karan Johar right in saying he won’t work with Pakistani actors again? Yet another Ae Dil Hai Mushkil issue that gained attention. Director Karan Johar released a public statement saying that he would not engage with talent from Pakistan after threats over the release of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

Verdict: Was he right in doing so? Of the 8704 people who voted, 43% felt that the director was wrong and by succumbing to pressure, he proved that bullying works in India. Another 37% felt that the director was right in his decision as we have no shortage of talent in our country.

Question: How do you respond to Nawazuddin Siddiqui being stopped by Shiv Sena volunteers from being part of a Ram Leela show? Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui was reportedly asked by Shiv Sena volunteers to pull out of a Ram Leela show as he is a Muslim. Nawazuddin, had to pull out of the show in his own hometown Budhana in Uttar Pradesh. The actor, however, tweeted that he will be a part of Ram Leela next year.

Verdict: Of the 8250 people who answered, 45% felt that the move was a shame as the identity of an actor should not dictate his professional competency. Another 36% felt that it was a national issue and that it shows that fringe elements are working against communal harmony.



Question: What do you think about movies like Ae Dil Hai Mushkil that have a young man falling for an older woman? Ae Dil Hai Mushkil seems to be the topic of most cinema discussions in 2016. The movie, which has a bold plotline of a younger man (Ranbir Kapoor) falling for an older woman (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan), broke quite a lot of stereotypes. In a world of cinema, where age is always a sore point especially for female actors, Aishwarya was lauded for taking up the role. Verdict: Of the over 6000 votes polled, 34% of our readers felt that if an older man falling for a younger woman is fine, then the reverse should not make a difference. Another 30% felt that the trend is just another aspect of society.