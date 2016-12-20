Television and cinema: On a two-way track

Making the best of two worlds does not come naturally to many, but a few Telugu artistes shuffling between television and cinema have proved quite adept at it this year. While television actors veer towards a film stint across the country, actors here have to balance their stints and pay heed to both the media.

At the forefront of this pack is Anasuya whose brief role alongside Nagarjuna in Soggade Chinni Nayana got her a cheeky yet noticeable start. However Kshanam proved to be her gamechanger; with a sharp role as a cop minus glamorous trappings, she proved her mettle. While offers kept landing on her table after that, she preferred to be choosy and stayed busier with television (even replacing Lakshmi Manchu in Boom Boom) when things weren’t looking up in the film industry.

Another television anchor Rashmi Gautham returned to her homeground, i.e cinema. While her television stint continues to grab eyeballs, post her presence in Praveen Sattaru’s Guntur Talkies, the Telugu industry seriously began considering her as an artiste who could bring crowds to theatres. Hosting Dhee Jodi on television, she starred as a female lead in four films this year.

The year 2016 was significant even for Sreemukhi despite her earlier short stints in films. Nenu Sailaja brought her back to serious contention, a strong role in Nani’s Gentleman was enough to affirm it, her presence was redeeming even in a pale outing like Manalo Okadu. Meanwhile television shows across ETV, MAA or Zee Telugu channels, her film presence only complemented viewer ratings.

At the top of her game, in a year where she acted in as many as nine films, actor Vidyullekha Raman, who made a mark in films like Yeto Vellipoyindi Manasu, Sarrainodu, Ramayya Vasthavayya, made her television debut. Her debut in co-hosting the show Drama Juniors on Zee Cinemalu channel, was welcomed warmly and the actor recognised it as a step towards becoming a household name among Telugu viewers. The show’s terrain, judging children on their dramatic expertise, was a familiar one for the former theatre actor, who also happens to be the daughter of Tamil television actor Mohan Raman.

Others actors from Telugu films continue their tryst with television. Dhruva actor Navdeep hosted the second season of the adventure-reality show Super that registered impressive TRPs too. Sumalatha continues to act in Kannada and Telugu films along with her television show Samsaram Oka Chadarangam. Veteran actor Suresh made a mark in the television soap Nati Charami even as he acted in Tamil and Telugu films this year. Chalaki Chanti, though yet to grab a defining role in films (he acted in films Tanu Vacchenanta, Romance with Finance this year), has been making the most of his opportunities, both on television and films.