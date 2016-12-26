Tamannah lashes out at her 'Kathi Sandai' director

more-in

Director Suraaj, whose film Kathi Sandai released last week, seems to be in a bit of trouble after his controversial statements about women actors in the industry.

The director later issued an apology note that said, "I am really sorry and would like to apologise to Tamannah and all the heroines in the industry. My intention was not to show anyone in bad light or hurt their sentiments. I am sorry once and take back my comments."

In a recent video interview, he was asked how he managed to make Tamannah (who stars in the film) so glamourous.

Suraaj replied: “Basically, we are a bit of a low class audience. The audience pays money to watch the hero put up a fight and to see the heroine in full glamour. I’m not a big fan of the heroine wearing a full saree; if we’re paying good money to watch a film, we should expect Tamannah to be completely glamourous. If you’re expecting a movie dedicated to art, then that’s something else altogether; a commercial movie should have glamour … because the heroines who have made it big today are the ones who have done these glamourous roles. Boys should enjoy the film in the end, that’s what I say. My costume designer would present me my heroine covered till her knees. I’d ask him to cut it short. He’d say madam would get angry. I’d reply go tell madam that the audience will end up thrashing me. It’s not for nothing they're paid in lakhs and crores!”

Tamannah, who seems to have caught wind of his statements through social media, issued a response, after adding that she had to leave a screening of Dangal midway to deal with this. “I’m very hurt and angered by the comments made by my director Suraaj and I would definitely want him to apologise not only to me but to the entire women (sic) in the industry,” she tweeted, adding that “we are actors … and should not at any point be objectified as commodities.”

Actor Nayanthara, who is a bit media reclusive these days, is also reported to have responded to Suraaj’s comments. “How can a responsible person from film industry make such a crass and cheap comment?” she said to sify.com. She questioned if the director is equating heroines to strippers.

Suraaj and his lead actor in Kathi Sandai, Vishal (who is also the Secretary General of the South Indian Artistes' Association) have not yet given any replies or clarifications on this issue.