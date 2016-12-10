Tale of two cities

London-based N T Nantha is all set for his film’s release, that had a red carpet screening in London at the famed Cine Plus Auditorium. Speaking to The Hindu post the screening, Nantha says he was simply waiting for the right time to release Valla Desam. “Being a perfectionist, the movie was in the making for a long time. I will not call it a real-life story, but I have given shape to a real incident and given it a realistic touch.”

Was Anu Hasan his first choice as the lead actor? “Anu was my choice as she has the ability to carry the film right through. She has an electrifying persona which the character demanded. She had to put on a lot of weight too.”

Shooting in London for the most part was in line with the script, points out Nantha. “The storyline takes off from Chennai, but once it reaches London, it stays that way. Pace is the key to my plot. In an era where there are no takers for a women-centric plot, Valla Desam will drive home a message or two.”