Spectacular Panorama

Through its International Film Festival, Kerala, renowned for its passion for cinema, opens itself up to guests from different climes alike and yields its capital city, Thiruvananthapuram, to the riveting play of sounds and images from around the world.

This year, the 21st edition of the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) will have over 13,000 delegates to watch 490 screenings of about 184 films from 62 countries.

In a world that is getting increasingly complicated by questions of race, class, caste, nationalism, migration, sexuality and gender, many of the films seem to hold a mirror up to our times, investing in social critique and combating the passive film viewing experiences offered by mainstream cinema industries.

Ken Loach

A case in point would be the inclusion of a film like I, Daniel Blake by renowned British director Ken Loach, which won the Palme d’Or at the Cannes film festival this year. It is a compelling film that identifies itself with the wretched of this earth even while poignantly capturing the devastation and pathos so inherent to our neoliberal welfarism. A retrospective on Ken Loach’s films with their tense, unsentimental, sparse language, stark beauty and socialist leanings will be a festival stealer.

Opening film

The opening film is Navid Mahmoudi’s debut Raftan (Parting) about a migrant couple’s tireless efforts to migrate from Iran to Europe.

This film was Afghanistan’s submission for the Oscar foreign language film category. It is a delicately wrought drama about the desires and longings of lives in transit, unable either to move on or stay to endure and survive.

Country in focus

It is significant that the country focus is Kazakhstan with its rich mosaic of culturally resonant visuals. One of the films to look forward to would be Student, broadly based on Fyodor Dostoyevsky’s Crime and Punishment by Darezhan Omirbayev, who has a penchant for adaptations from Chekhov and Tolstoy.

Kazakh cinema has produced some very interesting auteurs who have garnered global visibility for it.

Films like Serik Aprymov’s Bauyr (Little Brother) and Ermek Tursunov’s Kelin (Daughter-in-law) offer ample promise of close encounters with new Kazakh cinema.

World Cinema

The World Cinema section seems crackling with names to thrill.

Serbian director and two-time Palme d'Or winner Emir Kusturica’s latest movie On The Milky Road, set in the backdrop of the Bosnian war, and starring Kusturica and Monica Bellucci, with its startling images will surely be a crowd puller.

Pablo Larraín’s Chilean film Neruda wrought out of an imaginary life of the Chilean poet Pablo Neruda would be enjoyed by Malayali audiences for its tribute to Latin American social life as also its fascinating wide angle anamorphic visuals.

Kim Ki Duk’s Net is supposedly a spy thriller rolled in irony and struggling to expose the North/South Korean ideological divisions.

Romanian director Cristian Mungiu’s Graduation, a subtle and intricate human drama, paints a stark picture of the endemic corruption at the heart of a nation.

There is also Canadian director Xavier Dolan’s It’s Only the End of the World. Olivier Assayas, a name to reckon with amongst the new generation French filmmakers, makes his presence felt with the movie Personal Shopper.

Polish master Andrzej Wajda’s final film Afterimage would be another much-awaited film this year. Mira Nair’s Queen of Katwe, Asghar Farhadi’s Iranian movie The Salesman and Buddhadev Dasgupta’s The Bait amongst many other tantalising picks will have the audiences spoilt for choice.

Restored classics

The restored classics from the former Czech Republic and veritable gems of the Czechoslovak New Wave like Jiří Menzel’s Closely Watched Trains that celebrates its fiftieth anniversary would create a nostalgic flutter in the hearts of many cinephiles. A tribute to Abbas Kiarostami, who opened up a new world of Iranian cinema to audiences here, would be another highlight this season.

Gender Bender

A galvanising section in this IFFK would be ‘Gender Bender’, a remarkable attempt to curate films that challenge received notions regarding gender and sexuality. Sudhanshu Saria’s Loev, Pepa San Martín’s Chilean film Rara, Alante Kavaite’s Lithuanian film The Summer of Sangaile, Ester Martin Bergsmark’s Something Must Break from Sweden, Ray Yeung’s Front Cover from the U.S. and the Philippines movie Quick Change by Eduardo W. Roy will be screened in this section.

Lectures and seminars

IFFK has also paid tribute each year to debates and critical and academic discourses around cinema. This year the Aravindan Memorial Lecture is to be delivered by Ethiopian-American director Haile Gerima, independent filmmaker and professor of film at Howard University in Washington who will talk on how the art of story telling undergoes significant changes with migration.

Shyam Benegal, who had chaired the committee which submitted a report on the Cinematograph Act to the Central Government, will lead what promises to be a charged seminar on censorship at the IFFK. There would also be a seminar to commemorate 50 years of the cinema of Adoor Gopalakrishnan.

Competition section

In spite of these star-studded events what attracts the audiences most are the Competition films in IFFK. This year the films in this section, from Africa, Asia and Latin American countries seem to be vying with each other as never before in terms of aesthetic perfection as also socio-political relevance. Two Malayalam films have been selected for the International Competition section, Manhole by debutant Vidhu Vincent and Kaadu Pookkunna Neram by Dr. Biju.

The Turkish film Clair-Obscur, Chinese Knife in Water, South African Sink, Zhang Yang’s Soul on String, Kioumars Pourahmad’s Where Are My Shoes all seem geared to tug at the heartstrings of audiences.

With its magnitude and reach, IFFK has come to be eulogised as a festival of festivals. But Bina Paul, the Artistic Director of the festival, points out that beyond such superlatives what really makes it unique is the fact that here along with renowned cinema from across the world, films that have no fame tags attached to them also gain visibility, starting out on maybe lesser but nevertheless significant journeys across audiences and countries.

In a land brimming with an incredible passion for cinema, here comes yet another festival, bringing with it fresh promises for the best of its creative and critical sensibilities.