Some like it HoT

Are you a little too comfortable being part of the herd? The twenty-something team behind the online community Humans of Trichy (HoT) certainly thinks so.

“We want to show that the people of the city, especially the youth, have opinions on issues, and everyone has a right to his or her thoughts. Our questions may be risqué or playful, but our purpose is simply to get Tiruchi’s youngsters to open up,” says Sajid Manzur, the co-founder and chief spokesperson of HoT.

HoT is barely three months old, and its team of 8 is bursting with ideas. As a minor street cred milestone of its online presence, it has got a healthy share of haters too.

Initially starting out as a photo-essay project on Facebook, HoT was meant to throw the spotlight on the city’s achievers. “We found people who were interested in music, photography, graphic designing and social causes. We also focused on the common man … a peanut roaster, a kolam expert, a handicapped man who did bike stunts … we interviewed them, and posted a picture along with the brief biographical sketch on our Facebook page every week,” says Sajid.

But the tepid reader response to HoT’s 33 traditional interviews made Sajid and his friend Shahabuddin Qureshi restless for change.

The short video Trichy on Being Single was the result. “It was Shahabuddin’s idea for us to try something visual,” says Sajid, “because the main objection to our earlier work was that it was too wordy. Luckily, it was a big hit.” A microcosm of opinion from youngsters on love and longing, the video gives a subversive view on modern relationships.

With the video racking up a local record of 30,000 views in 1800 minutes (the previous one was for 10,000 views in 1,000 minutes), HoT made Trichy on Being Single their calling card.

Irreverent questions were woven into serious issues, all with a youthful tilt. A video on movie choices has a college girl running on a busy stretch of road mumbling, “I am a fan of Vijay”, trying not to look too self-conscious and collapse into giggles. Another, on demonetisation, has Sajid acting like various characters who are in dire need of change for an old 500 rupee note. “I expected rudeness, but Tiruchi’s public was actually quite apologetic for not being able to help me, because people did not really have any change with them,” says Sajid, who usually mans the microphone while Shahabuddin handles the camera.

HoT is planning to interact with foreign students next, in a bid to find out their experiences on Tiruchi’s campuses. “Many foreigners, especially women, have spoken about the problems they face, such as casual racism related to their skin colour, or their style of dressing,” says Sajid. “When you keep restricting young men and women from mixing in a neutral space, you invariably create a society where sexual repression leads to crimes against women,” he adds.

But there’s also an emerging sense of purpose behind HoT, which functions as a non-profit. “We also have a section called ‘HoT Learning’, where skilled professionals can demonstrate their knowledge in the form of a tutorial. We will do the filming and post the videos on our Facebook page. We are also planning to shoot a web series very soon.”

The varied backgrounds of the HoT team adds to its spicy mix of multiculturalism. Besides engineering graduates Sajid and Shahabuddin, there’s graphic designer Nirojen, and a newly inducted group of students and young professionals. “We all have our own lives, but HoT work is done after offices close,” says Sajid, who is working with start-ups now.

Their rising popularity has brought out a small chorus of naysayers, who claim HoT is harming the moral fabric of the city’s youth. “The attacks are getting personal, but we are not afraid. Our supporters outnumber the haters,” says Sajid with a triumphant smile.