Shifting sands of perspectives

“It was a great feeling to watch Kaadu Pookkunna Neram in Goa when it was screened in the International Film Festival of India. You are watching the film with a cine-literate audience who are used to watching the best of world cinema. And I could make out that they were all bowled over by the movie,” says Indrajith, the lead actor in the film, along with Rima Kallingal.

Directed by D. Bijukumar, the movie explores an issue that is live and relevant today. It is about different perspectives and definitions of truth in an encounter involving agents of authority and members of a group working for the oppressed. “I play a constable on an assignment to track and stop activists who have been branded as dangerous. Rima plays the activist who is accused of waging a war against society. But who is right? Is it the cop or the activist who has fallen foul of the law? Kaadu Pookkunna Neram examines these different facets of the truth and asks uncomfortable questions about what we are told is the truth and what is perceived as truth by people living on the margins?” says Indrajith.

The film was shot in the forests of Konni and Achenkovil and the actor says it was sad to see the plight of Adivasis living in terrible poverty. “It was heart-rending to watch their standard of living but, unfortunately, they seem to be fatalistic and reconciled about their poverty. So much of money is being spent by governments and yet, not much seem to be reaching the needy,” he adds.

This is Indrajith’s second film that has been chosen for IFFI. The first was V.K. Prakash’s Karmayogi. His movies have also been screened in the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Kaadu Pookkunna Neram is one of two Malayalam films that has been selected in the competition section of IFFK 2016.

However, Indrajith is not sure if he would be able to attend the screening of the movie for IFFK. December 13 happens to be his wife, Poornima’s birthday as well as their wedding anniversary. “So, we are usually vacationing at this time of the year. And I can’t postpone the dates because soon after I return, I go back to the forests for the shoot of a new film,” says the actor.