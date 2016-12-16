Set to don a new avatar

more-in

After acting in Telugu films like Arya 2, Mogudu and Guntur Talkies, actor Shraddha Das is prepping up for her role as a journalist in Praveen Sattaru’s next flick. Excited to be a part of the thriller, Shraddha says almost 90 per cent of the film has been shot with just the climax scenes left. “Though I have a journalism degree, this is the first time I will be on the field!” chuckles the actor, who was in Vizag for a commercial launch event. This apart, she is working for another untitled Telugu film.

The actor, who was seen in the Bollywood film Great Grand Masti earlier this year, is all excited to bag the lead role opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Kushan Nandy’s action thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz. The shoot of the film that previously ran into a series of roadblocks is finally set to begin by the end of the month. “I have a very difficult role in the film. In fact, I had to do several screen tests for the role. It is difficult to imagine myself doing that role and that is why I say it is very challenging! The character I play is of a Bhojpuri actor who is like a boy and behaves like a boy. It is a very complex role,” says the Bengali beauty. “I have been watching a lot of Bhojpuri films to get the nuances right and trying to do a bit of method acting for it and behave like a boy,” she laughs

Talking about her experience in Telugu films, she says Guntur Talkies was a challenging role for her. “I wasn’t really sure of how people would react to my character because I played a nymphomaniac in the film. Surprisingly, the audience took it well. It was an offbeat film and the kind of appreciation I got for the role surprised me. It was a totally different genre of film, away from the commercial formula films. Now things are changing and people are more open to different kind of films. All that the audience wants is a good story,” she adds. Among the contemporary actors, Shraddha admires Kangana Ranaut and Alia Bhatt. “They are talented, doing some great work and essaying their characters beautifully,” she adds.

Shraddha, who has done numerous films down south, also featured in Madhur Bhandarkar’s Dil Toh Baccha Hai Ji and the National Award winning film Lahore. On her foray into films, she says: “I neither hail from a film family and nor was I into modelling before films happened. I always focussed on acting in films. Alongside my education, I used to give a lot of auditions. That’s how it all began.”