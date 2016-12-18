Romancing the 1980s

more-in

The film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988) doesn’t need any introduction. An important landmark in popular Hindi cinema history, it will be forever cherished for gifting us two heartthrobs: Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla. Needless to say that Mansoor Khan, too, emerged as a directorial force to reckon with. The Film That Revived Hindi Cinema — Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (Harper Collins), authored by Gautam Chintamani, offers an in-depth look at the way the film impacted Hindi cinema and explores the journey that both Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla embarked upon following the release of the film. Excerpts from an interview with the author.

Why a book on Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (QSQT)?

Why not? Besides being one of the most important films in the last three decades, QSQT also remains a milestone in Hindi cinema and yet at the same time, it is not a film that is instantly recalled.

Many a times films are forgotten for a host of reasons. But the reason why QSQT is not as readily recalled as another genre-defining film like Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge (1995) is perhaps the kind of work the people associated with the film went on to do. If you think of Mansoor Khan, you immediately recall Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar. Aamir Khan brings to mind everything right from Dil Hai Ki Maanta Nahin, Rangeela, Sarfarosh, 1947- Earth and Lagaan to Dil Chahta Hai. But [with] Shah Rukh Khan, everything pivots around a DDLJ and when juxtaposed with the level of commercial success DDLJ enjoyed, it was never pushed back. My book, in many ways, also celebrates one of the most under-appreciated performances by a leading lady.

What in your evaluation is the contribution of QSQT in creating the Bollywood musical romance film?

The fact that QSQT gave Hindi cinema the second most popular template for the hero after the Angry Young Man — the chocolate boy next door — is testimony enough to its contribution. The film practically redefined the way the hero operated in popular Hindi cinema.

Many readers would be too young to recall the abysmal state of Hindi film music in the lead up to QSQT’s release; melody had almost ceased to exist and stalwarts like R.D. Burman, Khayyam were finding it difficult to operate in a market flooded with songs like ‘Taaki re taaki’ or ‘Mera dil tota ban jaye’. Old warhorses such as Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Kalyanji-Anandji, too, were either trying to keep pace or opting to reduce assignments respectively. Mansoor Khan’s decision to not work with R.D., someone who was very close to Nasir [Hussain] sahab, and opt for youngsters like Anand-Milind was a risky move. Along with Majrooh Sultanpuri, they came up with a new kind of sound that was a throwback to the good old days.

How did Udit Narayan become the voice of Aamir?

Mansoor Khan was a maverick, and true to his demeanour, he was more interested in shooting the songs rather than making the film. Mansoor wanted a specific kind of sound, and even though he grew up in a household that saw the birth of some of the greatest songs in Hindi cinema, he was more into western music. Mansoor’s decision to work with Anand-Milind was a heartbreaker for Nasir sahab, who had hoped that his son and one of his closest friends and colleagues in the trade, R.D. Burman, would work together. But once Mansoor picked Anand-Milind, as they were closer to him in age and perhaps even sensibility, Nasir sahab supported the decision with gusto.

Mansoor requested his father to be the bridge between him and Majrooh Sultanpuri, as he felt that he didn’t have the same command over Hindustani as his father. Mansoor found the word ‘Papa’ in ‘Papa kehte hai’ mawkish and hated the lyrics, but Nasir sahab was sure about the word and even Majrooh sahab told Mansoor it would work. As for Udit Narayan, Mansoor had previously used his voice in a short film called Umberto, and when it came to picking a voice for Aamir Khan, Uditji was the first choice.

Do you think Mansoor Khan still remains an underrated director?

Mansoor Khan is not as underrated a director as he is under appreciated. There is no doubt about the genius of Mansoor, but the fact that he has bid adieu to films even after a QSQT and a Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar is what baffles many. He is one of my favorite filmmakers and his absolute mastery over a narrative, where the traditional as well as modern elements of popular Hindi cinema blend seamlessly, is matchless.

Kunal Ray teaches English Literature at Flame University, Pune and occasionally writes on art and culture