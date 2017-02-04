Return of the natives

In the days leading up to Sankranti, when the frenzy was building up over Chiranjeevi’s 150th and Balakrishna’s 100th films, the relatively smaller Sathamanam Bhavati also geared up for the race. Its producer Dil Raju, director Vegesna Satish and actor Sharwanand were confident. The extended holiday and the insatiable appetite for cinema would ensure good openings, but their optimism also stemmed from their film being set in a familiar, comfort zone and a trope that’s rarely gone wrong – focus on large families, bonds between parents, children and grandparents in a village.

Telugu cinema rarely moves away from mass masalas. When it does, it occasionally heads to villages. They more or less adhere to a template in the rural setting as well. Villages look picture perfect; people are happy; frictions get smoothened when the natives, now living abroad or in other metros, come home and get in touch with their roots.

Pandaga films

Some of these pandaga (festival) films are Seethamma Vaakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Soggade Chinni Nayana and Sathamanam Bhavati. Former journalist-turned-filmmaker Satish Vegesna had written a short story 16 years ago. He had moved to Hyderabad from Tanuku. “If I couldn’t make it to my village during Sankranti and Dasara, I’d feel so lost. For me, those were just holidays without the festive spirit. I’d written a short story based on this idea,” he recalls.

Two years ago, he pitched a story based on this idea to producer Dil Raju. “I reworked the story in a contemporary context. The premise remained the same. Human emotions and family bonds don’t change,” he reasons.

Typically, these films with a rural or semi-urban setting are feel-good entertainers. The audience is in a festive mood. The happy family template, with a tinge of nostalgia, is bound to strike a chord. Sathamanam… and Seethamma… weave village festivities into their narrative. There are references to how Sankranti is celebrated in rural areas; celebrations like Venkateswara Swami Kalyanam and Sri Rama Navami help ease frictions between family members.

Tastefully decorated village homes with spacious courtyards, colourful muggulu (rangoli), homemade sweets and savouries, conversations over food and coffee… all these add to the feel-good factor.

“Many of our stories today are set in an urban context. With Soggade, I felt it would be a change to return to the villages. It’s a typical pandaga film,” Nagarjuna told us at the time of the film’s release. He played the romantic hero to the hilt, accompanied by Ramya Krishna and Lavanya Tripathi. The film was a hit and now plans are on for a sequel.

Trivikram Srinivas’s A…Aa, though not timed for a festive weekend, had the markers of a happy film about family ties in a rural setting.

Some storylines hark back to Seetharamaiah Gari Manavaralu, with one or more of the younger lot rediscovering their bond with parents/grandparents/extended family.

Family ties

In Sathamanam…, the elderly couple, played ably by Prakash Raj and Jayasudha, anxiously await their children and grandchildren living abroad. “There are no negative characters here. I wanted to mirror the current scenario where children are busy with their work and keep ageing parents waiting. Prakash Raj has a simple request — he wants them to communicate often and tell them when they will visit home so that he will look forward with eagerness than anxiety. This is what happens in many families,” says Satish. The resonance worked and the film emerged a winner.

Tamil cinema has been toying with a range of subjects in the rural backdrop, keeping the terrain and people as real as possible and at times overdoing the violence-prone turf wars in the Madurai belt.

In contrast, Telugu cinema is in a happy, festive zone. That’s not a bad thing, but it might become a cliché.

All in the terrain

* Areas around Konaseema, Papikondalu and Tanuku in Godavari belt are hot spots to shoot family entertainers. Film units plan their schedule during August and September, when the zone is at its picturesque best.

* The dry, rugged terrain of Rayalaseema is explored for faction themes.