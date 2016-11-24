Remembering Balamuralikrishna in film

more-in

A look at the Carnatic maestro's film numbers

With the passing of Carnatic music great Dr. M. Balamuralikrishna, we take a look at some of his film numbers that strike a chord even today.

Oru Naal Podhuma - Thiruvilayadal

This scintillating ragamalika became a milestone in film music with Balamuralikrishna delivering it with ease and finesse. T.M.Balaiah scores in his portrayal of an arrogant musician in this devotional film.

Chinna Kannan Azhaikkiran - Kavikkuyil

Singing for Ilaiyaraaja, this song was also probably the only time Balamuralikrishna sang in a film featuring Rajinikanth.

Mounathil Vilayadum - Nool Veli

In this K. Balachander masterpiece, Balamuralikrishna sang one of only three songs in a pretty small album.

Nagumo - Indhu

Singing his only number for Deva, this was also in a film that featured Prabhu Deva as a lead actor for the first time.

Athisaya Ragam - Aboorva Ragangal

When K. Balachander requested music director M.S. Viswanthan to compose a song in a rare raga to justify the title of the film, the musical great stepped up and helped compose this song in raga Mahathi.

Mokshamu Galada - Swathi Tirunal

The song bagged Balamuralikrishna the Kerala government’s State Film award for Best Singer. Sung in the Saramathi raga, the song garnered much appreciation.

Thanga Ratham Vanthathu - Kalai Kovil

For a score by Viswanathan-Ramamurthy, Balamuralikrishna sang this eternally loved number.

Idhu Ketka Thigattaadha Gaanam - Miruthanga Chakravarthy

In this classical number, Balamuralikrishna lends his mellifluous voice to Nambiyar.

Hamsageethe

This Kannada film, for which Balamuralikrishna was the music composer as well, gave him the National award for Best Singer.

Anbaale Azhagaagum - Pasanga

Working with James Vasanthan this time, Balamuralikrishna sang in this movie that won a National Film Award.