Rana in ‘Ghazi’

The makers of Daggubati Rana’s forthcoming multilingual Ghazi, produced by Matinee Entertainment and PVP Cinema have released the male lead’s first look as a Naval Officer from the film. “Ghazi is first of its kind Indian film made on underwater action. The film marks a revealation in Indian cinema unique underwater war visuals. Many global technicians are working on the film, that’s to release on February 17, 2017,” makers said.

Starring Rana Daggubati, Taapsee Pannu and Kay Kay Menon in important roles, Ghazi is directed by Sankalp based on his own book dealt with 1971 Indo Pak War.