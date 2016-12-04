Movies

Rajinikanth sustains minor injury during shooting of ‘2.0’

A promotional poster for 2.0. — Photo: Twitter/@2Point0movie  

According to sources, the actor fell down during the shooting for the film at Kelambakkam.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who was shooting in Chennai for his upcoming film 2.0, suffered from a knee injury on Saturday. He resumed shooting after treatment for the minor injury on the same night.

According to sources, the actor fell down during the shooting for the film at Kelambakkam. He was taken to a private hospital where he was treated for a wound on his right knee.

Sources said that following treatment, the actor had resumed shooting for a night schedule in Chennai. A video of Rajinikanth from the sets of the movie was also circulated where the actor could be seen walking and waving to fans who had gathered there.

The shooting of 2.0 , which is being readied for a 2017 Diwali release, is currently underway in Chennai. Also starring Amy Jackson and Akshay Kumar, the first look of the movie was released in a grand event in Mumbai recently.

