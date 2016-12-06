Raising the bar

more-in

After his successful stint with Hate Story 2 and its sequel, director Vishal Pandya returns with yet another erotic thriller in Wajah Tum Ho.

“This film stands apart from my last two releases. Though there may be a few similar elements, the film revolves around hacking and how it can change the lives of ordinary people. This is a new concept that youngsters will really like.”

What inspired the story? Vishal says the idea for Wajah Tum Ho has been on his mind for the last six years. “However, no producer took to the concept of hacking until Bhushan Kumar of T-Series liked the idea and extended his support in making this film.”

On the cast, Vishal points out that he believes it is very important to showcase new faces or actors who haven’t done these roles before. “That’s when the audience appreciates it more and the story of the film gets enhanced. On the other hand, it also gives a chance to many actors in the industry to showcase their acting skills. This helps both the actor and the director to grow simultaneously. It’s the job of the director to bring out the creative side of the actor and push them.”

While most directors will play safe and star ‘A list’ actors in their film, Vishal says: “I have no desire to cast big actors in my films and I have no particular favourites in the industry. But I would love to work with Sana again with a new character, story and concept.”

The Hate Story director has no plans of exploring other genres and wants to continue to experiment on thrillers. “This is my forte and I am learning each day as I discover new story aspects.”

The next project on the pipeline for Vishal is another in the Hate Story series.