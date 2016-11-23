Movies

Quiz: LGBTQ issues on the big screen

more-in

With the CBFC refusing to certify the public screening of the Malayalam film Ka Bodyscapes, here is a quiz on films that have been in the news for dealing with LGBTQ issues.

 

Post a Comment
More In Movies
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 23, 2016 9:40:15 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/entertainment/movies/Quiz-LGBTQ-issues-on-the-big-screen/article16688351.ece

© The Hindu