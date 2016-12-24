Passion for percussion

For his upcoming film, Kandathai Sollugiren, National Award-winning editor and director, B. Lenin, is now extensively researching on the parai – a unique percussion instrument. A circular instrument made of cow skin stretched over a circular wooden frame, it was used as a medium of communication. “Parai in ancient Tamil means ‘to tell’. Over time, the instrument was relegated to a lowly status and is now played during funeral processions. My research is focussed on the origins of the parai, and it is the central theme of the film,” he says.

The protagonist of Kandathai Sollugiren, Maasanam (Anand), is the patriarch of the family, who feels that society shuns him for playing the instrument. Gradually, he turns into an alcoholic. His son Sudalai takes it up as a challenge to master the instrument and makes it popular, despite his father’s discouragement.

Sudalai chances upon Siddarth, a young drummer from the city, who comes to his village to study percussion instruments. Sudalai introduces him to the parai, and together they begin to explore the magic of the instrument. “There is an underlying message behind all this. Firstly, the prevalence of alcohol abuse among artistes and performers. Secondly, how traditional beliefs and myths take a toll on the use of ancient musical instruments. In a poignant moment in the film, one of the boys imagines himself playing the parai as an accompaniment to classical dance. He plays the song ‘Alaipayuthey’, imagining a dancer on stage. My intention was to show that the instrument can be used for such performances too,” says Lenin, who has learnt to play the instrument as well.

Speaking of Lenin’s Oorukku Nooruper, that won the National Award for direction and best feature film in 2001, he says, “Creatively, Oorukku Nooruper is my most satisfying film, but the short film Knock-Out, which won the National Award in 1992 for the best non-feature film of a director, gave me a different kind of excitement. The short film genre, then, was ahead of its time,” says Lenin, whose Nadhiyai Thedi Vandha Kadal (1980) was the last official film of the late J. Jayalalithaa in a lead role.

Son of famous yesteryear director A Bhimsingh, Lenin says that to become a good director, one must understand the reality of life around by experiencing it first-hand. “To achieve that, I walk a lot. I observe the sights, hear the sounds, and note the details of people and places around me. This helps when I construct my characters and situations for my stories. For parai, I learnt the rhythmic dance steps that accompany the playing of the instrument; these steps are unique to the hand-held instrument and the performer has the freedom to move around. Kandathai Sollugiren will highlight the nuances of a lesser-known or almost lost art of playing the parai,” he says.