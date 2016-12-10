Movies

Party time for Hollywood as legend Kirk Douglas turns 100

screen presence: Kirk Douglas at his 100th birthday party at the Beverly Hills Hotel in California on Friday.  

Hollywood legend Kirk Douglas celebrated his 100th birthday with a party that was attended by family and some of the biggest names in the industry.

Best known for his classic films like Spartacus, Lust for Life and Paths of Glory, the actor celebrated the milestone age with wife Anne, son Michael Douglas, daughter-in-law Catherine Zeta-Jones at the Beverly Hills Hotel on Friday, reported People magazine.

Michael paid tribute to his parents. “He is always asking about what kind of father he was. Dad, you are an amazing, amazing father.” Anne called Kirk her “friend” and “lover”. The party was attended by Jeffrey Katzenberg, CEO of DreamWorks Animation, along with Steven Spielberg, Arthur Cohn and Jeff Kanew — who directed Kirk in the film Tough Guys.

Spielberg said he watched Kirk’s films to get inspired. “I’ve worked with the best of them. But, you’re the only movie star I’ve ever met,” the director said.

Dec 11, 2016

