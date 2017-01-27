Padmavati shooting stalled

Kolkata: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during the promotion of their upcoming film Rami-Leela in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra(PTI11_12_2013_000052A) | Photo Credit: PTI

: Activists of a fringe group, Karni Sena, stalled the shooting and vandalised the sets of Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati at Jaigarh Fort here on Friday. They alleged that the movie “distorted” history. It features Deepika Padukone as Padmavati and Ranveer Singh as Alauddin Khilji.

Police sources said the filmmakers had assured the shooting would be discontinued. No formal complaint was lodged with the police.

Members of the group attacked the film’s unit, broke equipment and vandalised the sets. They were incensed over reports that the film would have intimate scenes between Padmavati and Alauddin Khilji, which goes against the popular narrative of the Rajput queen taking her own life rather than submitting to the Muslim ruler.