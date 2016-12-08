Of small men and the big world

Always drawn to the main lands, travellers often pass by tiny islands. They are for casual visits and so stay unexplored. For an average Malayali cineaste, Czechoslovakian cinema remains one such unexplored land. European cinema for many of us is French, Italian or German. Eastern European cinema is Polish and Hungarian. Amidst them, Czechoslovakian cinema remains little visited and the cinema of Romania totally unvisited. It is this context that makes the presence of Jiri Menzel, the renowned Czech film maker, in IFFK 2016 all the more significant. IFFK is honouring him this year with the lifetime achievement award. His Oscar-winning film, Closely Watched Trains will be screened at IFFK this year.

Jiri Menzel.

Italian Neo Realism and French Cinema Verite are the two major film movements that influenced the Czechoslovakian New Wave cinema that sprang up at the fag end of the sixties. The relaxed socio-political ambience of the country that prevailed just before and during Prague spring of 1968 helped this movement to achieve its full bloom. It witnessed the emergence on the horizon of Czech cinema a bunch of young and boldly experimental cinematic talents such as Milos Forman, Jan Nemec, Vera Chitylova and Jiri Menzel among others.

Jiri stands out from among them for many reasons. Unlike his contemporaries like Milos Forman and Nemec, he never left his country during the hard times to join the Hollywood bandwagon nor did he remain stuck to the cinema verite style; he used professional actors and carefully prepared scripts. He never abandoned his dark humour, even while portraying darker realities. Menzel’s films are peopled by seemingly little humans, with their subtle confusions, daily humiliations and also admirable ability to laugh at the darker side of life . No super heroes. No adventures or overtly ideological revolts. But life, however mediocre it may look, spares none. It triggers some sparks of awareness inside these little humans, often unexpectedly. These unexpected sparks are enough to shake up the otherwise repressive establishment that had imprisoned these humans for long. Thus his films end up as sharp critiques of the repressive system irrespective of its ideological positions. Stalinism and Nazism are equally exposed and also laughed at; so also the soulless materialism of capitalism. The little heroes of Menzel laugh at them all to overcome them.

Typical examples for these Menzel traits can be found in his much acclaimed films such as the Closely Watched Trains and The Skylarks In The String. His I Served the King of England is a hilarious critic of the fascist racial pride. My Sweet Little Village stands out for its lyrical charm. While the mise-en-scene in the former films are closed to control the dimension of time, in films like My Sweet little Village the mise-en-scene opens out, bringing in a certain kind of lyricism.

IFFK 2016 offers an opportunity to pay honours to a living legend like Jiri Menzel and to take a glimpse at his cinematic works.