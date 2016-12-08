Ode to cinephilia

Every year, the signature film at the International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK), is as hotly anticipated as the festival and it’s bouquet of films themselves, for it’s supposed to capture the essence of the fête, in under a minute. This year’s signature film, Embrace, has been directed by national award-winning filmmaker K.R. Manoj. Embrace, says the director, has been “imagined as a homage” to late P.K. Nair, legendary archivist and founder and director of the National Film Archives of India, who passed away in March this year.

A still from Celluloid Man, featuring P.K. Nair. | Photo Credit: Arranged

“P.K. Nair, as we all know, has done much for Indian cinema, by single-handedly preserving the cinematic heritage of the country. IFFK owes Nair sir a great deal too. It was he who curated Soorya’s seminal ‘100 Years of World Cinema’ festival in Thiruvanathapuram in 1994, which showcased 100 of the best of world cinema, over 15 days at Kalabhavan Theatre. The same set of films was screened at the first IFFK (in Kozhikode) in 1995. It set the ball rolling for the foundation of the Kerala State Chalachitra Academy in 1998 and the elaborate celebration that is the IFFK as we know it today,” says Manoj.

A still from IFFK 2016’s signature film Photo: Special Arrangement

Embrace, only 30 seconds-long, is also ‘an attempt to represent the history and character of IFFK.’ “Over the past two decades, IFFK has become one of the most celebrated and unique cultural events in Kerala, rivalling only the Thrissur Pooram, perhaps, in numbers. It’s a vibrant, cultural space where films buffs watch movies, get together and exchange ideas and thoughts. The film tries to capture the affect-laden space of IFFK, where the emergence of the event as an anchoring point for Malayali film viewing, is addressed. I call it ‘affect’ because IFFK has the ability to touch upon any emotion joy, anger, fear, distress... to the level it embraces a cinephile. The film approaches IFFK from the vantage point of cinephilia or passion for cinema, in general, and the Malayali cinephilia in particular. It was the same for Nair sir, ” elaborates Manoj.

Manoj K.R.

Unlike in the previous few years, this time the signature film is not 2D animation. “I had mentioned to Bina Paul Venugopal a couple of years ago that we must get out of the 2D space for the signature film. When she took up the post of artistic director again, she tasked me to make the film. Also, I don’t want to set off a trend for signature films themed on homage. As such, I’ve used only a dialogue of Nair sir’s from Celluloid Man, the award-winning documentary on his life and career, directed by Shivendra Singh Dungarpur, so that it can also represent any archivist,” says Manoj. He won the National Award for Best Investigative Film for the hard-hitting A Pestering Journey in 2011 and turned feature filmmaker with Kanyaka Talkies in 2013.

This is Manoj’s first time, directing the signature film for IFFK, though he’s previously made the signature film for the International Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala, another annual fête organised by the Chalachitra Academy. Jomon Thomas has handled the camera for Embrace, while editing and title graphics are by Ajay Kuyiloor.

Sound design is by Sreejith C.V. and sound mixing by N. Harikumar. Animation is by Sudheer P. Y.