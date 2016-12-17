Not enough to make a noise about

more-in

The big problem with omnibus films is that of inconsistency. Some in the package shine on bright while others may not even manage to flicker for a minute. Shor Se Shuruaat is riddled with the same glitch. The seven shorts on the theme of noise have been directed by seven budding filmmakers under the stewardship of seven biggies like Shyam Benegal, Mira Nair, Sriram Raghavan, Imtiaz Ali, Nagesh Kukunoor, Zoya Akhtar and Homi Adajania. What’s more, the young filmmakers have access to some of our most talented actors — Atul Kulkarni, Sanjay Mishra, Rasika Duggal. While some turn out better than the rest, the crop of shorts remains middling overall.

At one level Rahul V. Chittella’s Azaad is about silencing an idealistic voice; at another it is about an iconoclastic father’s relationship with his young pushy son. In the backdrop are the discordant noises — the noise of religion, class, caste et al. Noise is at the core of Pratik Rajen Kothari’s ineffective Hell O Hello that plays on the familiar clichés of mobile services salesmanship and marketing. There’s way too much effort to make the audience laugh but it remains little more than unfunny.

Some films could be two sides of the same coin. Aamer and Dhvani for instance. Amira Bhargava’s Aamer looks at the silent, hearing impaired world of a street kid. What happens when sound enters his life through a hearing aid? Bhargava takes us through his experiential journey on the streets of Mumbai. Then you have Supriya Sharma’s Dhvani where an inmate facing life sentence gets to have one last tryst with the familiar everyday sounds before he recedes back in the heightened silence of his solitary confinement. Sanjay Mishra renders that last life affirming experience in a wonderfully tactile performance on-screen.

Annie Zaidi makes it all futuristic in Decibel. Her world is that of controlled sounds that get suitably modulated in sleeping stations. All for the most optimal experience of sleep. Most of all the film is about nostalgia of the audio kind, about our acoustic memories, about “purane zamane ka shor” as the lovely Rasika Duggal puts it.

Arunima Sharma’s Yellow Tin Can Telephone is the most whimsical and fresh in its feel and stands distinctly apart for its visual treatment — the use of animation and colours — and the lovely narration. It’s about two parallel lives — one girl with an overdeveloped sense of sound and a guy with an oversensitivity to colour — and how they interconnect. Satish Raj Kasireddi’s Mia I’M is set in the North East and charts out the tale of a girl caught in an MMS scandal. It’s about how music rescues her from the noises that inhabit her head and sets her free. The tone and tenor don't come together quite as well.