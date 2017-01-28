No distortion of history in ‘Padmavati’, says Deepika Padukone

Kolkata: Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone during the promotion of their upcoming film Rami-Leela in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Swapan Mahapatra(PTI11_12_2013_000052A) | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Actress Deepika Padukone, who plays the title role in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati, says she is “deeply saddened and disheartened” by the attack on the ace director on the films set. She feels that there is no distortion of history in Padmavati.

Activists of a Rajput organisation, Shree Rajput Karni Sena, attacked Bhansali on the sets of the film in Jaipur on Friday. Activists slapped him and tore up his shirt.

“In a state of shock! Deeply saddened and disheartened by yesterday’s events! As Padmavati, I can assure you that there is absolutely no distortion of history Padmavati,” Deepika posted on Twitter on Saturday.

“Our only endeavour is and has always been to share with the world the story of this courageous and powerful woman in the purest form there is,” she added.

Her co-star in the film, Ranveer Singh, also commented about the incident on Twitter. “As a team, we are making 'Padmavati' keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotions of the people of Rajasthan and the Rajput community. Sanjay Sir is one of the most accomplished & authentic filmmakers we have in India, & he wont ever do anything to hurt anyone’s feelings. Whats happened is very unfortunate. We hope the people of Rajasthan will understand & empathise with our intentions & give us their support,” Ranveer Singh tweeted.

Shahid, who is in the role of Raja Ratan Singh, condemned the assault on Bhansali, saying violence is “unacceptable“.

“Very very sad. Words do fall short and feel too little to express feelings. Violence is unacceptable. This incident has shocked me. We need to look deep within as a society, as a country, as a people. Where are we headed,” he wrote.

The protesters also misbehaved with the crew and criticised the famed director for “distorting” history. Bhansali was shooting some scenes of “Padmavati” in Jaigarh Fort when the attack was reported, the police said.