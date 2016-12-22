Nani: I can’t take this success for granted

You’ve had five hits in a row, among which three were in 2016. How do you look back at the year?

The change began in 2015 with Yevade Subramanyam and Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and got better in 2016 with Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha, Gentleman and Majnu. I’ve always been lucky to be approached for different stories. The way I selected scripts didn’t change; what changed was the planning of films and the timing of their release. Box office success brings about a change in fortune and suddenly everyone wants to be associated with me. When I went through a low phase in 2013 and 2014, I knew it wouldn’t be permanent. Similarly, I’m aware I cannot take this success for granted.

Some of your films were risky choices when you signed them, weren’t they?

Absolutely. If films like Gentleman hadn’t worked, things would have been tough for me. If I am genuinely interested while listening to a story and reading a script, I take it up. Looking back, I’d say I’m proud of Paisa and Janda Pai Kapiraju also, though they didn’t do well.

There is a marked difference in the way your projects are approached today. Film-making is team work. How do you ensure a steady stream of releases?

I learnt from the past. I used to think films would turn out better when there’s no time constraint. But there’s an inherent tendency to procrastinate. I’ve observed that when we work with a timeframe, pre-production and filming happen like clockwork since the entire team is on its toes. I’ve learnt the importance of planning a film right up to its release.

What are your most memorable moments this year?

September 23, when Majnu released, Hyderabad was grappling with the after effects of torrential rains. Honestly, I didn’t think people would venture out to theatres. That morning, civic authorities and traffic police had requested people to stay indoors. In the evening, I got a call from distributors stating that the openings are among my career best. Theatres recorded full bookings for the weekend. Majnu didn’t get great reviews. It wasn’t about that one film. If the audience wanted to watch my film despite rains, it was the result of my eight-year journey and their trust in me. I was humbled.

You’ve been working continuously. Do you feel the need to take a break?

Had I been in a monotonous 9 to 5 job, maybe I’d feel the need for a break. I love what I do, so it doesn’t feel overwhelming even when schedules are demanding. But my family has been complaining that I’m spending less time with them. So I’m taking a few days off to ring in the New Year with them.

We’ve seen quite a few films with smart content this year. Do you sense a change in the industry?

The industry works with assumptions that viewers will appreciate only certain kind of cinema. But the change is evident for everyone to see. Not just small and medium budget films, even among big films, only those with good content have been appreciated. Content will continue to win in 2017.