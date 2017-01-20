More than just a head-turner

In an industry that celebrates physical perfection, Hrithik Roshan is the only mainstream Bollywood actor who is consistently playing specially-abled characters with flair. There could be a debate on the merit of narratives but there is no denying that from Koi..Mil Gaya and Guzaarish to Kaabil releasing next week, Hrithik has helped in making disability a part of mainstream discourse. “Somewhere they resonate with me. I am not attracted to these characters because they have handicaps but because of the journey that these characters are on. I take from my own experiences and I can relate to that. I know the frustrations that such people have to grapple with. I have faced do or die situations, moments where you feel hollow but you have to carry on,” says Hrithik, referring to his struggle with stammering which still returns unannounced as one discovered during the course of the interview.

“It was not just the speech impediment, I had other physical problems as well during childhood. In fact, one doctor said that Hrithik would not be able to be an actor as he would not be able to dance and fight. As a child when you hear such things they sound like absolute truth. I had to build a moral conviction in my head that life is much more than meets the eye and that the magic exists. You have to take the leap of faith and take those little steps towards magic. Only then you are in a position to inspire other people,” reflects the actor, who has built a platform for this purpose in the form of HRX. “I want to empower and inspire people who want to make a change in their lives and tell them that if I can do it, so can you.”

However, finding inspiration is one thing, making people with ungainly postures believable quite another. “Playing them gives me opportunity to express my interpretations of that life. It is my way to vent those frustrations and struggles. The right way is when you arrive at a point where you start feeling comfortable and completely centred. My understanding is whatever will come from the heart will reach the heart. If there is manipulation in that, it will reach the mind,” smiles Hrithik as he shares his mantra.

He is equally passionate about Rohit, Ethan and Rohan but skill wise Hrithik says, playing blind was the toughest. “Visual stimuli is a big distraction and to shut them out took a long time. I practised by walking in the dark, mentally measuring the distance between pieces of furniture but ultimately it is all in the mind and you have to dissociate yourself from what is in front of your eyes. It was an ongoing practice and till the last day of the shoot I was trying to practice it.” Over the years, Naseeruddin Shah’s performance in Sparsh, where he lends his ear at the point he was addressing, has become a benchmark for playing a blind character. “Some do it, not all,” argues Hrithik. “There are different ways in which different blind people react. I used a certain skill I noticed in some – to turn the head with every sound.”

He keeps describing Kaabil as an uplifting love story between two blind people but the promos, which convey almost the entire story, suggest that it is a revenge drama, where a blind man avenges the murder of his wife. Agrees Hrithik but describes this “revenge of the common man as a very fulfilling experience.” “When you get an opportunity to vent out something like this, it calms you down. In real life also when you vent out your grievances, it brings you peace and that is what I needed.”

Exactly, his PR machinery keeps reminding journalists not to go into his personal life, which has been anything but smooth in the last few months when his private space became more newsworthy than his towering presence in Mohenjo Daro. “You can only control what you can and ignore what you can’t. Truth always comes out. What you are inside always manifests – the good and the bad,” the actor comes with a philosophical response.

Beyond his extraordinary ordinary characters, there is a perception that it is hard to fit Hrithik into 70 mm screen. His Greek God image often comes in the way of making him play boy next door. “This is a misinformed perception. The boy in the first half of Koi...Mil Gaya or the brother in Fiza were absolutely ordinary. Labels come from the media. And I respect all the labels that have been put on me. They have been lovingly bestowed upon me but I can easily detach myself from them. I don’t take them home otherwise I would not have gained seven kilos for Rohan in Kaabil. He is a little plump and has got a paunch. I am an adventurer and I want to enjoy my art. The sexy look is just another act that I can do.” Taking cue from the blind character in the film, Hrithik goes on to add, “You don’t have to be wearing a mask and a cape to be a superhero. If you are fighting your everyday battles and going forward with a calm acceptance of reality, you are a hero. Like the character, I have both the humility to know that sometimes I have to break myself and the courage to believe that I can remake myself.”

Big words but Hrithik’s career has been a roller coaster ride. There was a time when he was nursing the Hollywood dream but the failure of Kites perhaps brought it down. “There is no truth in that. I am only doing the films that impact me. I don’t know how to equate a good script with box office. No one knows that. Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai was not expected to be such a big hit. If you do something as a challenge because it has hit your heart, the efforts usually correlate with box office numbers. I must make it clear that I am open to all kinds of films. I have no qualms in working in a two hero film or a three hero film. Small film, short film, any kind of film that stimulates me.” His choices have come under scanner. He clarifies he didn’t walk out of Karan Johar’s Shuddhi or Shekhar Kapur’s Paani for that matter. “I didn’t say no to Shuddhi. It was the producer and director who didn’t want to wait for me and went ahead with the project. And Paani never took shape.” Perhaps, he keeps looking for a big canvas which Hindi cinema doesn’t provide him. “The Bang Bang variety is very much there. Woh to bharpur hai. What’s rare is the difficult ones, the challenging ones like Kaabil.” No wonder, except for his home production Krrish 4, Hrithik hasn’t signed any film after Kaabil.