Moana: Another female Disney lead

In Moana, a formula continues – of striving to be gender neutral – but it’s one that successfully entertains and delights

When the current progeny of millennials and every generation before were growing up, fairy tales and animated films were rehashed versions of happily-ever-afters, eternal love stories or good triumphing over evil. The present lot are far luckier than: given that they’re exposed to a world of new ideas and inclusionary policies in films targeted at their age group. For instance, The Walt Disney Company’s recent Zootopia featured a gay antelope couple that were hinted at being married in a fleeting scene. While their homosexual coupledom wasn’t explicitly mentioned, it was pretty obvious to a well-trained eye.

So it’s no wonder then that the conglomerate has strived for progress in other spheres of their films. There’s no dearth of strong female animated characters in Disney films, offering young girls the motivation to look beyond puffy dresses and prince Charming. For example, there’s Mulan who saved an entire dynasty; Merida from Brave who fought against her clan’s traditions to successfully pursue her dreams; and even Rapunzel from Tangled subverts the original story to go and explore the world.

Indeed, one thing is common with most Disney films, the heroines are all held back from their dreams until they eventually breaks tradition and norms. The tried-and-tested albeit hugely successful formula has been put to work in The Walt Disney Company’s latest Moana. Only this time, the setting is the picturesque Polynesian island called Motunui. The eponymous protagonist is a future chief to her people who yearns to sail beyond the reef which forbidden for her tribe. As fate would have it, she’s been chosen (by her friend, the ocean no less) restore the heart of the Te Fiti, a goddess (a metaphor perhaps for nature) who’s created all life. Maui, a demi god stole the heart which has caused the unleashing of an all-consuming darkness that threatens to destroy Moana’s island. The film then chronicles Moana and Maui’s sea voyage to fulfil her mission and destiny.

Through their journey, Moana and Maui develop an unusual relationship of mentor and protégée, thank heavens with any romantic undertones. Most of the film’s humour comes from Johnson’s dialogues which include insulting his companion (often flinging her into water). Then there’s his ever-so-slight affinity for Moana’s animal sidekick which in this case is an incredibly stupid cockeyed (pun intended) rooster, Heihei. Plus, his animated (how meta) tattoos include a miniature version of himself who uses mimes to nudge the demigod in the right direction. The film’s music – created by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa'i and Mark Mancina -- though catchy, falls short of becoming permanent earworms. However, do keep an ear out for the giant crab, Tamatoa’s (Jemaine Clement) showtune number “Shiny”.

Disney has pushed every envelop when it comes to this film’s animation: everything is painstakingly beautiful including each wave of the ocean, the leaves on trees and even the characters’ emotions (off note is Moana’s pet pig Pua). A special psychedelic sequence in the Realm of the Monsters is particularly trippy; more so if you’re on a trip of your own. Moana’s only shortcoming is perhaps its duration, which could have a lot more economical. But in the end, it’s a film that kids and adults both will enjoy. Feel your heart soar as the film unravels on the big screen.