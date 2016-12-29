Melody, one page at a time

Let’s go to the opening scene of D. Satyaprakash’s ‘Rama Rama Re’. On the death row, Sandal Raja, on one fine night, escapes from jail. Who is Raja and how did he land up in jail in the first place? The answers to these questions could have just been narrated to us in the subsequent scenes but Satyaprakash’s team decided instead to sing it to us. A convict’s escape would surely make for some ‘Breaking’ news and so you have Vasuki Vaibhav’s ‘News Nodi’, a song that encapsulates the excitement and urgency of hot news. The song even addresses you directly, implores you to watch Raja’s story and sets the mood for the satirical, yet heartrending tale that is to follow. Why a song, you may ask. But why not, wondered the team of ‘Rama Rama Re’.

‘Ee Sanjege’, a song from Hemanth Rao’s ‘Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu’ too does something similar with respect to its film. It journeys back all the way to Old School Jazz to find expression for a contemporary tale about memory and urban relationships. And just as you begin to immerse yourself in Jazz, in comes the sitar and the tabla. When the composer was asked why he did that, he said since the script holds many surprises, the music too should embody the element of wonderment. Also, since the narrative stood on the threshold of past and present, the music too should, he added.

There were many films in 2016 that generated a discussion about a potential ‘new wave’ in Kannada cinema. However, a new wave or not, what some of these films definitely did do is usher in a new group of composers who ventured to use music differently in their films. At a basic level, they produced a different kind of film music, one that stood apart from the formulaic ‘item’ and ‘batli’ numbers.

Take ‘Kahi’, for example. The original soundtrack (OST) of the film made news even before the film released. Tailor-made for the script, each character in the film got their own soundtrack, one that musically conveyed their story. “It all began three years ago when I had just moved back to Bengaluru from Dubai. I’m a doctor by degree and have trained in Carnatic music for 16 years. I had set up a small studio in my house to explore my ideas,” says Midhun Mukundan, the music composer of the film.“One of the things that worked in my favour was the fact that I have never spent time in a professional studio or worked under a commercial music director. So I don’t really know the ways of the industry. I’ve approached music as a listener would. I’ve grown up enjoying the OSTs of popular films and imagined how they must have been scored. A common feature of all those tracks is the music composer’s involvement right from the scripting stage of the film. Arvind Shastry (director, Kahi) too made a conscious decision to involve me right at the scripting stage. It was clear it had to be music for that particular script,” he adds.

A similar process of music making is described by Vasuki Vaibhav (Rama Rama Re) and Bindhumalini Narayanan, who made her debut as a music composer in the Kannada industry with Ananya Kasaravalli’s ‘Harikatha Prasanga’. “Interestingly, while making music for a film is an additive process generally, for Ananya’s film, whatever music we created, we spent more time reducing it. We both felt that in many places in the screenplay, silence spoke much more. Ultimately, all elements in a film need to come together,” explains Bindhumalini, a singer trained in both Carnatic and Hindustani and a graduate from National School of Design, Ahmedabad.

Then there was the case of ‘Rama Rama Re’ whose script actually had no space for songs initially. “Later, we realised that the number of scenes are too many. We felt that one song could combine 10 scenes in it. Sometimes the emotion or the vibrancy of a scene is communicated better through music. Like what they teach us about dhwani vinyasa in theatre. The songs were then planned such that they take the narrative forward,” says Vasuki, who derives inspiration for his music from his roots in theatre. He knew Satyaprakash during his Benaka days. After years of exchanging stories and musical ideas, ‘Rama Rama Re’ happened, he says.

Their backgrounds may be varied, their process too may be different but all of them feel that making music for a film has to begin at the script-stage.“I think a film becomes more beautiful and fulfilling if its music has been thought through right from the point of the imagination of a scene. This is different from a filmmaker looking at music as a later addition, to fill gaps or make connections between scenes. Yes, film is a visual medium but sound is an integral part of that. Especially for India, which is part of a region where music has carried stories, messages and mythologies for ages,” says Bindhumalini.

But isn’t involving the composer at the script-level the natural method? “There have been many occasions when the music director does not even know the situation. A generic directive such as ‘a love song needs to be created’ is given. For me, since I come from the world of theatre, I cannot function if I do not know the script. I believe that if you cultivate technicians right from the script-stage, the film that you are building will be strong,” says Vasuki.

But how does a scene evoke a particular melody? What is the process of creating sound for a film? “I think there are processes and they are constantly evolving. If the scene is already cut, then you know where the music has to start. If the edit is not in front of you, generally, the scene, its core emotion, duration and even musical references are described by the filmmaker. A mood board is created from which I draw inspiration to make music that matches the scene. It helps if the director allows himself to be vulnerable and does not have fixed ideas because then music making is a collaborative and evolving process,” explains Bindhumalini.

“I have a background track playing in my head when I’m reading a script. I cannot think of composing music independently for a situation. I need to know the thread of the story,” says Midhun. All three musicians acknowledge that the kind of films they have debuted with are indeed rare opportunities, predominantly because of the working styles of the filmmakers involved-- a style that believes in a cohesiveness. “The response to our music shows that there is an audience for script-bound music. But ultimately, it does depend on the director’s vision and ideas if more such projects need to happen in the industry,” says Vasuki.

Having entered the industry, if they are indeed asked to do a ‘batli’ number in the near future, then? “I don’t know how to make them,” says Vasuki but says that he is open to creating any kind of music as long as he believes in it.

But where do they think film music is headed today? “I think there is a huge demand from Kannada audiences for music that transcends these ‘requirements’ of ‘item’ and ‘pathos’ songs. Here's an audience that is today abreast with world cinema and music and they are looking for good content. And this year has proven that. Good music needs to persist, that’s all,” says Midhun.