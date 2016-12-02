Mars and our fascination for it

more-in

Art meets science at an evening in the museum. Catch two interesting films and explorations today

India Foundation for the Arts (IFA) in collaboration with Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum is hosting an event that explores the many ways in which Mars has captured our imagination.

The evening begins with a 3D tour-- a screening of 'Science On a Sphere' where a room-sized global display system uses computers to project planetary data onto a suspended sphere, similar to a giant animated globe. The show on Mars, with duration of 10-15 minutes, will also talk about India’s mission to Mars, Mangalyan.

This will be followed by. screening of The Common Task, an English film by Pallavi Paul and Sahej Rahal. The Common Task is about the proposition of a one-way trip to Mars, and explores the philosophical possibilities of interplanetary travel. Woven around the stories of two applicants who want to make this journey, the film includes scientific reports, plans, charts, and personal journals, interspersed with interviews with future astronauts. There will be a discussion with the filmmakers soon after the screening.

Pallavi and Sahej received a grant under the Arts Practice programme of India Foundation for the Arts, with support from Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT), for this film. Pallavi Paul is a visual artist, filmmaker and scholar from Delhi. After her Masters in Mass Communication from Jamia Milia Islamia and MPhil in Arts and Aesthetics from Jawaharlal Nehru University, she is currently pursuing her PhD from the same department. Sahej Rahal completed his BFA from Rachana Sansad Academy of Fine Arts and Crafts, Mumbai. He works with sculpture, video and performance art.

The event starts on December 3 at 6 p.m. at the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum, Kasturba Road. If the skies are clear, the evening will conclude with a telescopic viewing of Mars.