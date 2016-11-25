Malayalam actors Dileep, Kavya tie the knot

more-in

Only a few close family relatives and friends in the Malayalam film industry are attending the function.

Popular Malayalam actors Dileep and Kavya Madhavan are getting married at a private hotel here this morning, putting an end to longstanding rumours.

People close to the two pointed out that the marriage will be held between 9 a.m and 10 a.m. Only a few close family relatives and friends in the Malayalam film industry are attending the function.

Tinsel town was abuzz with reports that Dileep and Kavya Madhavan will soon tie the knot, especially following his divorce with noted actress Manju Warrier last year. Kavya Madhavan had also earlier got divorced from Nishal Chandra, a banking professional in Dubai.

Dileep and Kavya had played leading roles in hit movies like Meesha Madhavan, Chandranudhikunna Dhikkil, Thilakkam, Perumazhakalam, Pappi Appacha to name a few. The duo was last seen together in renowned director Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Pinneyum.

Here is actor Dileep's whatsapp message to his fans on the occasion of his marriage