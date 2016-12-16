Love it when I’m busy: Vidya Balan

more-in

Actor Vidya Balan, who has a packed 2017 with releases like Tumhari Sulu, Aami — a biopic on writer Kamala Das, and Begum Jaan, says she loves it when she keeps busy.

“I love it when I am busy, but I need time between business. I need time for myself. I need down time because I get so intensely involved in what I do, specially a film shoot... Then I need time to get back to being just Vidya after a promotional schedule also. I love it, I thrive on it,” Vidya told IANS.

“But to retain my sanity, I need to do things that are completely unrelated to work and then come back to working with full force,” Vidya added.

The 39-year-old, who was recently seen in Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh helmed by Sujoy Ghosh, is for now gearing up for her myriad roles on screen.

In Tumhari Sulu, Vidya will be seen playing a radio jockey (RJ) named Sulochana, fondly known as Sulu.

Begum Jaan, a Hindi adaptation of Srijit Mukherji’s stellar Bengali offering Rajkahini, will feature Vidya as a brothel’s madam in Punjab during India’s partition in 1947. Though actress Rituparna Sengupta essayed the lead role in the Bengali version, Mukherji’s first choice for the adaptation was Vidya.

She will also be seen portraying the life of writer Kamala Das aka Kamala Surayya onscreen in her upcoming biopic Aami.