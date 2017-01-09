Movies

List of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

Meryl Streep at the the 74th Annual Golden Globe Awards accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award.   | Photo Credit: AP

The list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California-

Motion Pictures

Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”

Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land.”

Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor—Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.”

Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, “Fences.”

Animated Film: “Zootopia.”

Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”

Foreign Language Film: “Elle.”

Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land.”

Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars,” “La La Land.”

Television

TV Series, Drama: “The Crown.”

Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath.”

Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown.”

TV Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta.”

Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”

Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”

Limited Series or TV Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson- American Crime Story.”

Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager.”

Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson- American Crime Story.”

Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager.”

Supporting Actress, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager.”

Cecil B. DeMille Award- Meryl Streep.

