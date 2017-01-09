List of winners at the Golden Globe Awards

The list of winners at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards, announced Sunday in Beverly Hills, California-
Motion Pictures
Director, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”
Actor, Motion Picture, Musical or Comedy: Ryan Gosling, “La La Land.”
Supporting Actor, Motion Picture: Aaron Taylor—Johnson, “Nocturnal Animals.”
Supporting Actress, Motion Picture: Viola Davis, “Fences.”
Animated Film: “Zootopia.”
Screenplay, Motion Picture: Damien Chazelle, “La La Land.”
Foreign Language Film: “Elle.”
Original Score, Motion Picture: Justin Hurwitz, “La La Land.”
Original Song, Motion Picture: “City of Stars,” “La La Land.”
Television
TV Series, Drama: “The Crown.”
Actor, TV Series, Drama: Billy Bob Thornton, “Goliath.”
Actress, TV Series, Drama: Claire Foy, “The Crown.”
TV Series, Musical or Comedy: “Atlanta.”
Actor, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Donald Glover, “Atlanta.”
Actress, TV Series, Musical or Comedy: Tracee Ellis Ross, “black-ish.”
Limited Series or TV Movie: “The People v. O.J. Simpson- American Crime Story.”
Actor, Limited Series or TV Movie: Tom Hiddleston, “The Night Manager.”
Actress, Limited Series or TV Movie: Sarah Paulson, “The People v. O.J. Simpson- American Crime Story.”
Supporting Actor, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Hugh Laurie, “The Night Manager.”
Supporting Actress, TV Series, Limited Series or Movie: Olivia Colman, “The Night Manager.”
Cecil B. DeMille Award- Meryl Streep.