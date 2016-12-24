Life after Madras

From a demure girl in Madras to a feisty tribal woman in Kadamban, Catherine Tresa is on a roll. Her ability to slip into characters with ease and her trademark smile has brought her a long way. “For more reasons than one, my first film in Kollywood, Madras, will stay with me forever, says Catherine. “I am conscious that each of film I do is in stark contrast to the earlier one. I am open to all scripts and I am not very picky.”

Speaking of her transformation to a glamours character in only her second film Kanithan, Catherine says, “I did not make any specific statement in Madras and did what the character demanded. Kanithan was an entirely new concept that needed the glamour quotient.”

Her ongoing projects include Kadamban and Kathanayagan. “The audience is in for a huge surprise in Kadamban. I play a teenager and the character is very unlike me. But I fell in love with the script, as it gave me complete freedom, and that reflects in my energy levels.”

Catherine has also had successful hits in other languages – Sarrainodu in Telugu and Kannada movie Shankar IPS.