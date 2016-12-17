Let’s take a selfie pulla
Sasikumar tells chitradeepa anantharam that his upcoming comedy film Balle Vellaiya Thevaa deals with the technology invasion in rural Tamil Nadu and the funny situations it creates
Director, producer and actor Sasikumar is ready with his next flick. This time around, it is going to be a full-on comedy. Balle Vellaiya Thevaa (BVT), directed by debutant Solai Prakash (seventh director he has launched so far), and produced by Sasikumar, traces the technological development in a remote village and the impact of Internet penetration” says Sasikumar.
The trailer of the film reminds one of the Pandiarajan and Manorama comedy Paatti Sollai Thattadhe. “The film is not about grandmom-grandson bonding. In fact, in BVT, Kovai Sarala and I are not even related,” he says. “But the film will hold on to the suspense element regarding how Sasikumar’s character and Selfie Kathayee (Kovai Sarala) are related,” says Solai Prakash, the director, who has worked as assistant director with Sudha Kongara and Bala.
Sasikumar portrays the role of a youth, Sakthivel, aspiring for a government job. The film tells the story of Sakthivel who relocates to Vayalaar Gramam, as his mother (played by Rohini) a postwoman, gets transferred to this village. “I could not think of any other artiste other than Kovai Sarala for Selfie Kathayee,” says Sasikumar. “Kovai Sarala is an amazing artiste. Working with her and Rohini, both great performers, was a big challenge for me.”
Has Sasikumar decided to stick to village subjects? “I come from a village and village subjects are closer to my heart. When directors approach me with village-based scripts that suit me, I agree to produce and act in the film. Of course, I am open to working in any other subject too, but it failed a couple of times, so I try to play it safe,” he says.
The female
Darbuka Siva, who composed music for Kidari, has been roped in for BVT. The film is releasing on December 23.