Let’s take a selfie pulla

Director, producer and actor Sasikumar is ready with his next flick. This time around, it is going to be a full-on comedy. Balle Vellaiya Thevaa (BVT), directed by debutant Solai Prakash (seventh director he has launched so far), and produced by Sasikumar, traces the technological development in a remote village and the impact of Internet penetration” says Sasikumar.

The trailer of the film reminds one of the Pandiarajan and Manorama comedy Paatti Sollai Thattadhe. “The film is not about grandmom-grandson bonding. In fact, in BVT, Kovai Sarala and I are not even related,” he says. “But the film will hold on to the suspense element regarding how Sasikumar’s character and Selfie Kathayee (Kovai Sarala) are related,” says Solai Prakash, the director, who has worked as assistant director with Sudha Kongara and Bala.

Sasikumar portrays the role of a youth, Sakthivel, aspiring for a government job. The film tells the story of Sakthivel who relocates to Vayalaar Gramam, as his mother (played by Rohini) a postwoman, gets transferred to this village. “I could not think of any other artiste other than Kovai Sarala for Selfie Kathayee,” says Sasikumar. “Kovai Sarala is an amazing artiste. Working with her and Rohini, both great performers, was a big challenge for me.”

Prakash had written the script exclusively for Sasikumar, who is now concentrating on rural subjects. “We have always had films that brought out the violence in Madurai area, but I wanted to bring out the nayyandi and nakkal (satire and sense of humour) of the people of Madurai. How the people of this village adapt to technology and the alambal (show off) they do using the social media will bring the roof down,” says Prakash, adding that this will be the first Madurai-based film without the aruvaal. Prakash says that he came up with this title, as it is a commonly-used phrase in Madurai region. “It is actually a dialogue uttered by Sivaji Ganesan in Veerapandiya Kattabomman, which was once again popularised by ace comedian Vadivelu. It translates to super or well-done in English.”

Has Sasikumar decided to stick to village subjects? “I come from a village and village subjects are closer to my heart. When directors approach me with village-based scripts that suit me, I agree to produce and act in the film. Of course, I am open to working in any other subject too, but it failed a couple of times, so I try to play it safe,” he says.

The female

lead in the film is played by Chennai girl, Tanya, the granddaughter of yesteryear actor Ravichandran. “Tanya used to visit the houses of the local folks, and learnt the dialect from them perfectly. Such was her dedication,” says Prakash. “Sangili Murugan is paired with Kovai Sarala. As he has been a producer in the past, he was highly cooperative and was punctual on the sets and he has given a superb performance,” he adds.

Darbuka Siva, who composed music for Kidari, has been roped in for BVT. The film is releasing on December 23.