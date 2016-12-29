Leading from the front

RAJEEV RAVI

Kammattipaadam

Rajeev Ravi simply pulled the comfort rug from under the feet of viewers accustomed to watching rom-coms and family dramas. His hard-hitting Kammattipaadam was an eye-opener that tore away the veneer from our glittering cities. His third film as director, after Annayum Rasoolum and Njan Steve Lopez, plunged viewers into the underbelly of a city that had forgotten its past and its inhabitants.

DILEESH POTHAN

Maheshinte Prathikaram

It’s not every day that a director’s first film is talked with as much reverence as Dileesh and his debut, Maheshinte Prathikaram. A compelling tale of an ordinary man’s sweet revenge, set in the rustic environs of Idukki, the film captured the attention of the audience. The director was lauded for his craft, his attention to detail and for drawing out the nuances of his characters, lead by the inimitable Fahadh Faasil. Truly deserving of that Kummatikka juice!

SANAL SASIDHARAN

Ozhivudivasathe Kali

Made on a shoestring budget, Ozhivudivasathe Kali, a film noir on the vicious caste system and how it has seeped into every aspect of our lives, spares no one. Made in the backdrop of an election, the film, shot with almost all newcomers, delivers a punch with its stinging dialogues and peels away the skin of formality to reveal ugly truths beneath the bonhomie of four friends.

NADIRSHAH

Kattappanayile Rithwik Roshan

Nadir Shah is the director with the Midas Touch. Both his films, Amar Akbar Antony and Kattapanayile Rithwik Roshan, spun gold at the BO. He knows his audience and that has helped the versatile actor, singer, composer and director win viewers.

VINEETH SREENIVASAN

Jacobinte Swargarajyam

Vineeth Sreenivasan, like his father, Sreenivsan, is a multifaceted artiste who has excelled as writer, songster, director and actor. His Jacobinte Swargarajyam, a first for him, since it was not based in his comfort zone of Thalassery but in Dubai, proved his credentials as a director. Vineeth turned producer with the blockbuster Aanandam.

JOHN PAUL GEORGE

Guppy

Guppy did not have stars or a beautiful location. But it had a heart-warming storyline and some excellent actors who told us a story of a village; a tale of a mother and a son and a young man who came riding in from the mountains. Guppy’s strength was its actors and a director who had confidence in his work.

VYSHAKH

Pulimurugan

Vyshakh has always dreamt big right from his first film. Many of his films, almost all mass entertainers, have ticked all the right boxes at the box office.

PRIYADARSAN

Oppam

The only veteran on the list! The king of comedy reminded us once again that he can make dark, slick, thrillers too. Oppam was quite the comeback after years of duds at the BO and it’s reportedly the third highest grossing Malayalam film of all time. Mohanlal as the visually-impaired hero, a lift operator (really, a superman), proved again that he works best with his old buddy.

ABRID SHINE

Action Hero Biju

Action Hero Biju gave a makeover to Nivin Pauly’s image and turned him into a no-nonsense cop. The unusual storyline and excellent casting resulted in a realistic take on the life of a police officer. This was Abrid’s second film as director.

GANESH RAJ

Aanandam

The new kid on the block has had a real fun outing at the box office. This happy-go-lucky little film, starring seven young newcomers, follows a bunch of engineering students on a fun-filled, song-filled, romance-filled industrial visit (engineering college speak for a study tour). Nivin Pauly’s cameo was a lovely surprise.

SAMIR C. THAHIR

Kali

After tapping into the new generation’s yen for adventure with road movie Neelakasham Pachakadal Chuvanna Bhoomi, Samir’s much-awaited comeback at the helm perfectly captured the rage of youth today and the unfortunate consequences of letting loose all that anger. Dulquer Salmaan gave a superlative performance as a temperamental youngster and Sai Pallavi as his helpless wife, the calm to his storm.

JUDE ANTHANY JOSEPH

Oru Muthassi Gadha

All eyes were on his second film after his spectacular debut with Ohm Shanti Oshaana. Nivin’s seed of a story was developed into a feature film and only Jude could have done that. They were many, including Nivin who wondered if he could pull off the tale of two grandmothers. But Jude was convinced it was a tale of our times. He introduced a newcomer, 50-plus Rajni Chandy, in the lead role and she became an overnight sensation.

VIDHU VINCENT

Manhole

Vidhu Vincent made headlines when her film Manhole got selected for the competition section of the International Film Festival of Kerala, the first woman to do so. The journalist-turned-filmmaker walked away with the FIPRESCI award for her realistic film on manual scavenging.