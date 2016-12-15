Lakshadhikari (1963)

A chance meeting with a senior producer led Thammareddy Krishnamurthy to rework on the story of his maiden production, Lakshadhikari, which became a trendsetter for suspense films in Telugu. After years of experience as a production controller with Saradhi Studios, Thammareddy Krishnamurthy started his own film company, Ravindra Art Pictures with his friend D. Venkatapathi Reddy as partner. He signed V. Madhusudana Rao to direct their debut production and Narla Chiranjeevi as the writer.

An organiser in Communist Party of India in 1950s, Krishnamurthy shifted to Madras due to circumstances and for sustenance taught children of film folks. That paved the way for him to enter the film industry as a production manager with Palletooru (1952) starring NTR. It was this bonding that helped him get NTR’s dates for his debut production.

However, Krishnamurthy was not fully satisfied with the story they have arrived at for their movie. One evening he went for coffee at Hotel Woodlands where he met producer Parvathaneni Gangadhara Rao, who advised him to include an element of suspense in his story. Krishnamurthy liked the idea. Narla Chiranjeevi rewrote the family drama and filled it with suspense. He also wrote appropriate dialogue.

The story

Seethaiah (Gummadi) is the trusted manager of Rangaiah (Nagaiah). Seethaiah’s wife Lakshmi (Rushyendramani) takes care of Rangaiah’s motherless son. Rangaiah’s brother-in-law Sivam (K.V.S. Sarma) is a greedy person. Rangaiah is sent to prison for a murder that he has not committed. His son is kidnapped. The childless couple Pichaiah (Ramana Reddy) and Achamma (Suryakantham) find the boy lying unconscious on the river bed and bring him up as Varaprasad (NTR). Later they are blessed with a daughter, Leela (Girija). Seethaiah’s daughter Padma (Krishnakumari) falls in love with Prasad. Seethaiah offers Prasad a top job in his pharmaceutical company. Meanwhile Rangaiah is released from prison. Prasad learns about his parentage. Mysterious things happen. Prasad suspects they are centred round Seethaiah’s house. With the help of Padma and the servant Panakalu’s (Mikkilineni) son Rao (Relangi) he solves the mystery and exposes Seethaiah’s wrong deeds.

Cast & Crew

The jackal’s howl at the stroke of 12 midnight, with a close- up of its horrifying eyes amidst darkness was the curtain raiser for a suspense moment in the movie. V. Madhusudana Rao proved that he was capable of handling suspense thrillers as well. His taut narrative retained the villain’s identity till the end frames making the audience believe that it was Sivam with a wooden leg who was the culprit. One of NTR’s favourite cameramen, C. Nageswara Rao, made a neat job. Akkineni Sanjeeva Rao’s deft editing also helped. Special mention must be made about art director S. Krishna Rao for effectively creating robots in the villain’s den to exterminate the targets with electric shocks. It was also the first time such mechanical figures with a human brain were shown in Telugu cinema. Like many Hollywood films of the time the robots were modelled on the lines of the one shown for the first time in B.A. Rolfe’s 1919 silent film, The Master Mystery starring Harry Houdini, the American illusionist and stunt performer. The innovative stunts for Lakshadhikari were composed by Sambasivarao.

NTR wore a few disguises to allure the audience and to solve the mystery behind the crimes. The song sequences of Krishnakumari along with him added colour to the black and white family drama. Mikkilineni and K.V.S. Sarma came up with effective portrayals. For Seethaiah’s character producer Krishnamurthy had first signed Nagabhushanam. However, when he decided to bring in suspense, Nagabhushanam was replaced by Gummadi as the latter could conceal villainy behind his soft demeanour and mislead the audience. The decision paid rich dividends to the producers at the box office.

Tatineni Chalapathi Rao’s melodious musical score was a major plus for the movie. Kosaraju, Arudra and C. Narayana Reddy wrote the lyrics. The most popular among the seven songs were – daachalante daagadule ( P. Susheela), mabbulo yemundi naa manasulo yemundi (Susheela, Ghantasala), naa chempa thaakagaane (Ghantasala) and addalameda undi (Ghantasala, Madhavapeddi Sathyam, Jamunarani).

Trivia

Thammareddy Krishnamurthy adored Ravindranath Tagore and named his banner after the poet-laureate with a sketch of him in the emblem.

Krishnamurthy’s association with V. Madhusudana Rao dates back to their Praja Natya Mandali days. When the shooting for Palletooru was held at Vijayawada, Krishnamurthy cast Madhusudana Rao as one of the farmers along with Atluri Pundarikakshaiah. Madhusudana Rao was then working as a physical training instructor (drill master) at a school in Vijayawada.

In the song, achammaku nithyamu seemanthamaayane Ramana Reddy and Suryakantham appear in a frame as Lord Krishna and Sathyabhama.

A song was filmed on Krishnakumari, wearing a swim suit, at the Guindy Engineering college swimming pool but the censors deleted it citing that the heroine should not wear a swim suit.

The exterior portions of Chandamama buildings were shown in the movie as the college where Krishnakumari and Girija study.

The revolver sound effects were created by Peketi Sivaram.

Both Krishnakumari and NTR acted in 11 films each in 1963. They starred together in five of them.

At the end of the song, mabbulo yemundi the lead pair had to walk hand in hand on the sea shore. As they were walking, a giant wave swept them away. Krishnakumari did not know swimming and thought she was drowning. However NTR held her hand tight and saved her. Recalling the incident Krishnakumari then said it was like a rebirth for her.

Released on September 29, 1963, Lakshadhikari had a fairly good run and set a trend for suspense films in Telugu.